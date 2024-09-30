'He's a Hell of a Dude': Calvin Johnson Rightfully Honored
The Detroit Lions are planning to honor Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson by inducting him into the "Pride of the Lions" at Ford Field during Monday Night Football.
“It’s definitely on the up and up. We’ve come a long way from when I left here and that was almost, I don’t know how long ago it was now, eight, nine years ago to where we are know," Johnson said about being honored, via ESPN. "There’s been efforts on both sides to get us back to this point. I’m just happy to be at the point where, can have my kids here being able to see the things that I was able to accomplish on the field. It’s just exciting for my family to be able to see the kids, they be like, ‘Oh, this is what daddy did.’”
The relationship between Johnson and the organization became estranged after his retirement, but efforts have been made to repair the relationship.
“It’s awesome to be here, to come back, to be wanted back," Johnson said. That’s a cool thing, to have guys come up and ask questions. To be able to be in front of them. To give the knowledge and tidbits that I’ve gained and all the experience I’ve gained over the years that I’ve played, both on and off the field. For them to be open enough to receive it, that to me, just coming back and giving, that just makes me want to do it more and more. It’s great that those guys are receiving well in my presence.”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has officially declared September 30 "Megatron Day," due to embodying everything it means to be a Detroit Lion.
“Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest receivers of all time and embodies what it means to be a Detroit Lion. He plays hard on the field and shows up for the community. Not only did he lead the Lions to two NFL playoffs and routinely jumped out of the stadium to make catches no one else would dream of, but he also runs a youth football camp and launched a non-profit that provides scholarships for students and support for small businesses," said Whitmer. "Today, Calvin Johnson will join the Pride of the Lions and I am excited to officially declare Megatron Day in the great state of Michigan in his honor. As we cheer for the Lions this season, let’s keep living by Calvin’s example and be team players both on and off the field. Go Lions!”
Here is what Dan Campbell and members of the Lions' roster said about Johnson being inducted into the Pride of the Lions, one day after his 39th birthday.
“Yeah, look, I’ve said this I don’t know how many times, but I’ll continue to say it, I just think what’s unique about Calvin is – I was fortunate to play with him. It wasn’t very long and he was a pup, but man, when you have the ability that that guy has, the things that God gave him, and then he gives everything he’s got, he works, he worked at his craft, he was an unselfish player, he was a great teammate, then it’s no wonder he’s a Hall of Famer. Those guys, and they’re kind of rare, they’re very rare. He was the total package as a player, as a teammate and as a person. I think it speaks volumes for the team, the organization, to be able to have him back in the fold and to be able to honor him because he deserves that, he’s earned that. Man, he’s a hell of a dude.”
"We talked a lot during the summer time. We haven’t really talked since the season started. I see him on the sideline and we talk a little bit. But as far as communication like daily, it’s been good. He always looks out for me and tries to help me in all the ways. It’s been good.”
“It’s been awesome. One of the best to ever do it at the receiver position. So to have him around, obviously I’m a fan first and foremost, as a kid. But to have him around, ask him questions, I would say my game and his game are polar opposites. But still, we play the same position and go through the same things. To have him around, it’s a blessing, it’s an honor and I’m glad he’s able to finally get that recognition that he deserves.”
“You know it’s special. Whenever you’ve got players that you draft and that come into the NFL and do what he’s done. Not only that, but being able to do that for one organization. You don’t see that too much or too often. I think it’s extremely special for him to put on one jersey for his entire career and play at the level that he did and bring the fans, the organization as much excitement as he did. I remember watching him growing up and it was always exciting whenever he was on TV.”