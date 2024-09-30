Predictions: Seahawks-Lions
The atmosphere at Ford Field on Monday will no doubt be rocking. With Calvin Johnson to be inducted into the team's Pride of the Lions and the debut of the new black uniforms, there will no doubt be a palpable buzz in the air.
Aside from that, it's an opportunity for the team to head into their bye week on a high note. History between these two teams has not been kind to the Lions, especially in recent years. Seattle has had the Lions' number, including two straight wins at Ford Field in consecutive seasons.
For Detroit to avoid a third-straight loss to Seattle at home, Jared Goff will need to be on point. The Lions do have the potential for a favorable matchup in the trenches, as the Seahawks will be without multiple players on the defensive line.
While I think the Lions will have plenty of success on the ground, Seattle's secondary poses a tough test for Goff. With the inconsistency of the passing game in recent weeks, I don't see the Lions pulling away by a big margin.
However, with all the emotion surrounding the primetime showdown, I expect Detroit to manage to do just enough to emerge victorious and head into the bye week 3-1.
Lions 23, Seahawks 20
On Monday night, the Detroit Lions – losers of six straight against the Seattle Seahawks – will try to beat the Seahawks for the first time since October 2012.
It won’t be an easy task for Dan Campbell’s team, which will be without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow for the primetime showdown. Plus, Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, who has had far from a sterling start to the season, will likely have a tough time squaring off with Seattle’s top-ranked pass defense (397 total passing yards allowed).
However, I believe the backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, combined with the pass-rushing efforts of Aidan Hutchinson, will propel Detroit to the Week 4 victory.
Lions 28, Seahawks 20
Detroit got back in the win column following a strong victory over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. Now they will face off against Geno Smith and the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
The Lions opened as a slight favorite earlier this week, and I fully anticipate this will be a tight game.
However, the Seahawks have had Detroit's number for the past couple of seasons and unfortunately I think that continues into this year.
Detroit has not been particularly dominant in one area just yet, so I think that will continue to work against them in Week 4.
In addition, the Lions are banged up on the injury front, and will be without key players such as Frank Ragnow, Derrick Barnes and Marcus Davenport for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks will get the best of Detroit this time around, sending them to 2-2 on the young season.
Seahawks 24, Lions 21
The key this week will be which team overcomes best the rash of injuries that have impacted both squads entering Week 4.
Seattle's defensive line has been besieged by injuries and it would behoove Detroit to establish the run as soon as possible.
Jared Goff and his connection with the wide receivers should get back on track soon, hopefully starting this week against a Seahawks secondary that features Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.
Seattle has had Detroit's number for the past several years, giving Detroit's coaching staff and roster added motivation to perform at a high level this week.
Lions 30, Seahawks 27