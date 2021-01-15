Arthur Smith Cancels Lions Interview

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the primary target of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons appear to have found their next head coach.

According to NFL Network, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has decided to cancel his planned interview with the Detroit Lions.

Smith has reportedly already received an offer from the Falcons to become their next head coach, replacing former head coach Dan Quinn and interim head man Raheem Morris.

It appears that Detroit's hiring process may have taken it out of the running for one of the hottest candidates available to replace Matt Patricia, who was fired following a disappointing three-year tenure in Motown.

According to ESPN, "The Titans ranked fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points per game under Smith. Tennessee finished the regular season averaging 396.4 total yards per game, good for third in the NFL."

In 2020, Tennessee's rushing attack averaged 168.1 yards per game, which was second-best in the NFL.

Detroit's front office will likely turn its attention now to a handful of candidates with previous NFL head coaching experience.

Todd Bowles is set to interview with the Lions Friday, while Marvin Lewis, Darrell Bevell and Dan Campbell still appear to be in the running for the team's vacancy at head coach.

