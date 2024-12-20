Campbell Offers Grim Update on Davis, Moseley Excelled
The Detroit Lions have been forced to navigate injuries to their defense throughout the entire season.
In the aftermath of the Lions' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a trio of players were placed on injured reserve. Among them was Carlton Davis, who suffered a fractured jaw. He was initially given a timetable of six weeks to recover, which would line up with the NFC Championship game if the Lions were to reach that point.
However, coach Dan Campbell did not offer an optimistic outlook on Davis' chances of returning, playoffs included, during his media session Friday.
"I'd say nothing has changed. As of right now, it doesn't look optimistic to get him back," Campbell explained. "Doesn't mean he won't, but I don't foresee that right now."
The Lions will have to rely on their cornerback depth with Davis sidelined for the foreseeable future. One potential option is Emmanuel Moseley, who has been inactive since Week 12 while finishing up his recovery from a torn pec suffered in training camp.
Campbell has been impressed by Moseley throughout this week, and it appears as though the veteran has a shot to contribute in Sunday's game alongside Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Kindle Vildor.
"This is the best week he's had since he came back from the injury," Campbell said. "He just looks so much more comfortable, he's moving around well, and it's been really two great days for him."
David Montgomery update
Reports surfaced Thursday evening that running back David Montgomery may have avoided season-ending surgery after receiving multiple opinions on the severity of his knee injury. Campbell updated the situation, noting that there's much more optimism on his chances of returning potentially in the postseason.
"That's, I guess whatever has been put out there is what it is. Optimistic with a couple of doctors that he saw, the last two. So I think we may see where this thing goes," Campbell said. "We've still got a decision to make, cause even if that is the case, it's a matter -- do you put him on IR? Do you see how fast he can come back from it? All that. But it certainly sounds more optimistic, is probably the best way to say it."
Notes
The Lions are uncertain on the status of safety Ifeatu Melifonwu for Sunday's game against the Bears. Melifonwu was a full participant in practice this week while recovering from a hand injury, but this week was more about him getting his legs back under him.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin is also not expected to play after starting his return-to-practice clock on Thursday.
Center Frank Ragnow will return to practice after missing the previous two, while Campbell said left guard Graham Glasgow would likely remain sidelined on Friday. However, Glasgow was observed at practice during the portion open to media.
“Frank will be out there today. He’s good, and then we’ll probably hold (Glasgow) out again, he’s got a couple of things going on," Campbell said. "Just trying to get him to recover a little bit. But I don’t see him practicing. So I’ll know a lot more this afternoon with him.”
If Glasgow is unable to play, the Lions have been working with both Christian Mahogany and Kayode Awosika at the position.
Awosika, who has been inactive for the most recent stretch, has more experience as a starter. Mahogany, meanwhile, is a rookie who has worked his way into the rotation and got snaps against the Packers in Week 14.