Campbell: This Is Where You Find Out Who's Who
The Detroit Lions are eager to begin padded practices on Friday.
That excitement extends from the players to the coaching staff, as they'll finally get to compete to the fullest extent after four acclimation days without pads.
Fifth-year coach Dan Campbell admitted that the evaluations of players begin fully on Friday, as the contact and physicality offered by this style of practice allows the coaching staff to fully understand what a player can offer the team.
As a result, Campbell has his eyes open to who will step up for the team heading into the start of preseason games next week.
“First day of pads, so we’re excited. Guys are ready to roll. This is where the real evaluation takes place, so it’s kind of been building to this," Campbell said. "Getting their bodies ready for this, and now we go. This is where you find out who’s who. This is how the game’s played, and it’s played in pads, so we’re excited. Staff’s excited, players are excited, ready to roll.”
Anzalone update
Campbell spoke to the media for the first time since Alex Anzalone voiced his frustration regarding his contract situation. After the linebacker said he was disappointed in the team for not having a new deal, Campbell cleared the air.
The fifth-year coach noted that there is no animosity between Anzalone and him and that the team will need him in the regular season. Anzalone did tell reporters he doesn't plan on missing games, and Campbell emphasized that the defense will need him.
Additionally, the head coach noted that conversations between the two parties were still ongoing.
"Look, you know how I feel about Alex, how we feel about Alex. He's one of our dudes, man, that we've leaned on, he's a productive player," Campbell said. "We're good, still talking. There's no animosity here, there's nothing like that. Not gonna go into anything else, outside of that, but we're gonna be good. We're gonna be good, and yes we're gonna need him."