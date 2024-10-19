5Q: Can Ben Johnson Outwit Brian Flores?
Will Ragatz covers the Minnesota Vikings for Vikings OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview the matchup ahead of Sunday's game.
What has made Sam Darnold so successful to start the 2024 season?
Will Ragatz: A number of factors have contributed to Darnold's strong start. He's got a great coaching staff around him, including head coach Kevin O'Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. O'Connell is excellent at connecting with QBs and putting them in positions to succeed by making a complex scheme as simple as possible. It also helps that Darnold gets to throw to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in an offense that features a great running back (Aaron Jones) and a strong offensive line. And give credit to Darnold, too — his athleticism and arm talent have never been in question, but he's finally looking comfortable in the NFL and making good decisions within this offense.
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are two of the best at their positions. How could Flores attack the Lions’ offense?
Ragatz: Flores said this week that he likes to "fight fire with fire." Look for him to do what he always does, which is attempt to confuse the opposing quarterback and play caller with a wide range of disguises and pressure looks. In Flores' scheme, it's always difficult to tell who's rushing the passer and who's dropping into coverage based on the pre-snap alignment. The goal is to make QBs unsure of what they're seeing in that first second or two after the snap. The keys for the Vikings' defense will be stopping the run as best as possible, limiting explosive plays through the air, and continuing to wreak havoc with sacks and takeaways, which they've done better than anyone else this year.
Who is an underrated player on each side of the ball that has played a big role in the team’s 5-0 start?
Ragatz: Offensively, let's go with left guard Blake Brandel, a former backup tackle who is in a starting role for the first time this year. He's been rock solid at that spot, to the point where you don't usually hear his name come up during games. That's all the Vikings were hoping for when he won that job. On defense, there have been so many contributors, but I'll point to veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who has two interceptions in the two games this year where he's played an expanded role due to an injury to a starter. He'll get his third such opportunity on Sunday with Blake Cashman ruled out.
What are 1-2 key matchups that could decide Sunday’s game?
Ragatz: I wrote about five key matchups earlier this week if you'd like to check that out. Two individual ones in the trenches that I'd highlight are Vikings No. 1 pass rusher Jonathan Greenard vs. Penei Sewell and much-maligned RG Ed Ingram vs. Alim McNeill. And of course, keep an eye on Justin Jefferson against frequently-penalized corners Carlton Davis (if he plays) and Terrion Arnold.
Who wins and why?
Ragatz: I see the Vikings winning a thriller and moving to 6-0. They're deep, they're well-coached, and they have the best player on the field in No. 18. This will be a heavyweight fight, but I think the home-field advantage propels the Vikings to a 30-27 victory.