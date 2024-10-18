Zeitler, Davis Questionable Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions were thrown a wrench late in the week leading up to their Week 7 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, as Kevin Zeitler suffered a hip injury. It was later reported by the team as a groin injury.
Zeitler originally popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, as he missed practice for rest purposes. However, he returned to practice Thursday and coach Dan Campbell revealed that he suffered a hip injury.
As a result, Zeitler has been ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the unbeaten Vikings. If Zeitler is ultimately deemed unable to go on Sunday, the Lions will likely turn to Kayode Awosika to fill in at right guard.
Awosika has already made one start this season, filling in at left guard when Frank Ragnow was ruled out and Graham Glasgow stepped in at the center position.
Cornerback Carlton Davis, who missed the first two days of practice before returning Friday, told reporters he was "good to go" for Sunday's game after dealing with a quad injury. He was officially ruled questionable.
With the winner of this game taking the pole position in the NFC North near the halfway point of the season, there are massive implications surrounding the showdown.
“Yeah, listen, it is big, and I think – because it is, it’s a division game, they’re playing really well," Campbell said. "So are we, we’re on the road, they’ve already got a division win on the road at Green Bay, so this is big, this is a real big game and that’s the way you have to approach it."
The Vikings have held big leads in each of their five wins, with teams rallying and coming up short on multiple occasions. Most recently, the New York Jets mounted a rally but threw an interception on their final drive to cement the Vikings win.
Because of this, the Lions are preparing for a tight game and to take advantage of their opportunities in the fourth quarter.
"This team has caused issues with everybody they’ve played and the thing that shows up, and the common denominator between all five of these team that they’ve beaten is, man, they lose their composure and communication is not there and things start going sour and it snowballs, and it gets worse, and really, nobody’s taken them down to the wire, really," Campbell said. "And I know the Jet game there was an opportunity there, but that’s what we have to do. We have to take this thing to the fourth quarter and make it a game, because if you don’t do that, it’s going got be hard, you’re going to be running uphill. So that’s really the focus here, keep your composure, communicate and you’ve got to battle.”
For Minnesota, running back Aaron Jones is viewed as questionable. Linebacker Blake Cashman has not practice all week and is not expected to play.
Lions Week 7 Friday injury report
Christian Mahogany -- OUT (Illness)
Kevin Zeitler -- Questionable (Groin)
Carlton Davis -- Questionable (Quad)