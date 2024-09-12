Carlton Davis 'All Business' Ahead of Matchup With Former Team
Last season, Carlton Davis' season ended at Ford Field on the wrong side of a Divisional Round game against the Detroit Lions while he was playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Eight months later, Davis will stand on the opposite side the field and don the Lions uniform after being acquired in a trade. Detroit and Tampa Bay will square off in a rematch of that Divisional Round showdown at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.
It will be the first time he faces his former team as a member of the Lions. When asked about the emotions surrounding this first matchup on the opposite sideline, he voiced his desire simply to win with his new team rather than get even or revenge on his old one.
“It’s not personal for me, at all. I could never get personal with these type of games, because it’s all business. They’re just the next opponent in our way and it’s a long journey," Davis said. "Like I said, it’s a business. I do have a lot of love for those guys over there, but on Sunday it’s football, man. There’s no friends on the field, and there won’t be on Sunday.”
Davis doubled down on his lack of desire for personal gain in Sunday's showdown. His personal focus is on the end result rather than the team he'll be matching up against.
"Honestly, this isn't something I'm circling, this isn't something that's like personal for me. It's moreso business," Davis said. "I moreso want to win this game for the 2024 Detroit Lions than I am trying to get payback or anything like that. I'm not bitter or anything like that, I'm just happy I'm here."
It will be the first time Davis is asked to line up opposite of Mike Evans, who has been a Buccaneer for the duration of his career and has 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, in a game setting.
Still, Davis has experience in going against the talented wideout from their days as teammates. Though joking that he was reluctant to heap praise on a player he'll be matching up with Sunday, the veteran corner detailed just how much better he got from working against one of the league's best in practice.
“He sharpened me a lot," Davis explained. "Going up against Mike a lot for six years has always made me a better corner. I always loved going up against him and Chris and forever respect those guys. Got a lot of respect and forever thankful.”