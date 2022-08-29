Chase Lucas Tells Mike Tomlin: 'You're My Favorite Coach'

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Chase Lucas may have made a public blunder that he cannot recover from.

Following the Lions' 19-9 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit's 2022 seventh-round pick was able to catch up with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

A video surfaced online of several Lions players greeting the popular NFL coach.

Lucas may have taken the show of respect one step too far, as he told Tomlin, "You're my favorite coach."

As many would expect, the reaction online was not favorable, as Dan Campbell is among the most popular figures in Detroit.

Lucas had had an up-and-down training camp.

In practice, he had started to make plays, but struggled in his preseason debut to make the critical play. He dropped a potential game-winning interception against the Atlanta Falcons.

Lucas has worked under some very distinguished coaches at the collegiate level.

"I have to give credit where credit is due, Antonio Pierce, Marvin Lewis and Herm Edwards were all NFL guys for 20-plus years," Lucas told reporters during training camp. "I was just learning from them, got some really good role models in front of me and took it from there."



Despite being 25 years old, the Lions coaching staff still feels Lucas has room to grow and develop.

Campbell noted, "He’s tough, pretty smart, pretty aware, high energy type player and he did, he got out there and mixed it up. He needs to be in the program a little bit and what I mean by that is, man, get a little bit more -- just a little more bulk and strength to him, which will come in time.

"But, he’s got something about him. There is something, because he gets things in a hurry, he’s highly competitive."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Lucas' comments.