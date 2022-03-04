Look: WR Chris Olave Runs 4.26 40-Yard Dash

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave impressed many with his performance in the 40-yard dash Thursday evening.

With apparent ease, Olave ran a 4.26 in front of fans and NFL evaluators at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Wednesday, the talented wideout spoke about the potential of reuniting with Justin Fields, his former college quarterback.

“Having him in college as my quarterback, I know what he can do on-and-off the field and I know how hard he works. I feel like we're very similar in ways and I feel like we can complement each other if we do end up on the same team," Olave said.

The 21-year-old wideout secured 98 receptions for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns in 20 games with Fields under center.

In a couple of recent 2022 NFL mock drafts, Olave was being mocked to the Lions.

With continued success at the Combine, the chances of Olave falling to the Lions diminish.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Olave constantly threatens secondaries with his speed. Defenders always have to stay on their toes from the snap of the ball and leave cushion which opens up a lot for Olave’s overall game. He times the snap well and has quick burst off the line to get upfield and into his route. He can go from complete sprint to stopping on the dime to come back to the ball. Even though his frame is thinner, he demonstrates excellent effort when tasked with run blocking. Displays control of his body during the process of running his routes, as well as at the catch point to control himself in the air. As a route runner, he has the speed, footwork and quickness to make himself an elite route runner especially against zone coverage."

