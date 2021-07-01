Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search
Chris Olave Ohio State Wide Receiver

Chris Olave Ohio State Wide Receiver

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

NFL draft profile scouting report for Ohio State wide receiver, Chris Olave
Author:
Publish date:
Chris Olave
ohio state buckeyes

#2
Pos: WR
Ht: 6005
Wt: 188
DOB: 9/18/99
Eligible: 2022
San Marcos, CA
Mission Hills

Chris Olave
Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field. Relies on a hesitation move out of his release to catch his matchup off guard. Offers value as a field stretcher and can also come back on hitches or over the middle to mix it up. Has good zonal awareness of where the holes in the deep zones are to attack. Well-developed deep route runner. Willing run blocker. Good footwork and technique at the break of his route to create enough of a cushion for a safe passing lane.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is not an overly explosive athlete that will consistently blow defenders out of the water with pure speed. There should be worries about his ability to separate against man coverage. His intermediate routes need to be crisper and more defined if he wants to create consistent separation over the middle.

Summary:

Lamattina: Chris Olave can be a reliable number two option in an NFL offense who can be relied upon to stretch the field on the outside. He is not an overly dynamic athlete, but he is a smooth one nonetheless who makes cuts and turns look easy on the go. Olave will be a fringe round one prospect because of his inability to be the number one receiver in an offense. He is still a sound wide receiver prospect despite that fact.

Background:

Raised in San Ysidro, California. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Suffered a head injury in 2020. Missed Big Ten Championship due to positive coronavirus tests. Three-sport athlete who played football, basketball and track. Ran a 10.8 100 meter dash and long jumped 23 feet, 6 inches. Parents are LaCausha and Raul Olave. 

One-Liners

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a reliable number two option for an offense who can be tasked with being a vertical field stretcher on the outside. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.5

#2
Pos: WR
Ht: 6005
Wt: 188
DOB: 9/18/99
Eligible: 2022
San Marcos, CA
Mission Hills

Chris Olave
Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field. Relies on a hesitation move out of his release to catch his matchup off guard. Offers value as a field stretcher and can also come back on hitches or over the middle to mix it up. Has good zonal awareness of where the holes in the deep zones are to attack. Well-developed deep route runner. Willing run blocker. Good footwork and technique at the break of his route to create enough of a cushion for a safe passing lane.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Chris Olave (2)
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_15246321
NFL Draft

The State of Football's Top 2022 Tight End Prospects

Ezekiel Elliott
Fantasy Football

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Dallas Cowboys

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXVIII

USATSI_15017344
NFL Draft

The State of Football's Top 2022 Wide Receiver Prospects

chris olave
NFL Draft

Top Prospects to Know on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American List

fantasy-draft
Fantasy Football

Understanding Fantasy Football Redraft Strategies

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXVII

Trent McDuffie
NFL Draft

Top Five Washington Huskie Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft