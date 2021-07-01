NFL Draft Profile: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 6005

Wt: 188

DOB: 9/18/99

Eligible: 2022

San Marcos, CA

Mission Hills

Chris Olave

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field. Relies on a hesitation move out of his release to catch his matchup off guard. Offers value as a field stretcher and can also come back on hitches or over the middle to mix it up. Has good zonal awareness of where the holes in the deep zones are to attack. Well-developed deep route runner. Willing run blocker. Good footwork and technique at the break of his route to create enough of a cushion for a safe passing lane.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is not an overly explosive athlete that will consistently blow defenders out of the water with pure speed. There should be worries about his ability to separate against man coverage. His intermediate routes need to be crisper and more defined if he wants to create consistent separation over the middle.

Summary:

Lamattina: Chris Olave can be a reliable number two option in an NFL offense who can be relied upon to stretch the field on the outside. He is not an overly dynamic athlete, but he is a smooth one nonetheless who makes cuts and turns look easy on the go. Olave will be a fringe round one prospect because of his inability to be the number one receiver in an offense. He is still a sound wide receiver prospect despite that fact.

Background:

Raised in San Ysidro, California. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Suffered a head injury in 2020. Missed Big Ten Championship due to positive coronavirus tests. Three-sport athlete who played football, basketball and track. Ran a 10.8 100 meter dash and long jumped 23 feet, 6 inches. Parents are LaCausha and Raul Olave.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Chris Olave is a reliable number two option for an offense who can be tasked with being a vertical field stretcher on the outside.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.5