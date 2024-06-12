Lions Offseason Takeaways, How Team Has Evolved Since 2021
The Detroit Lions accomplished what they needed to over the course of the offseason.
The young players on the roster have been acclimated to what it is like to work with a coaching staff dedicated to coaching up players in order to meet their potential.
"It’s been a really good spring, it really has," said Dan Campbell on the final day of minicamp. I’m proud of those guys, but I didn’t expect anything different either, not from this group. This group is exactly what we expect.”
Over the course of three phases that span the NFL offseason, the roster is now growing confidence and eager to return in several weeks for the start of training camp.
“I think you noticed that with how confident that a lot of these players talked. Whether it be the newcomers like Carlton Davis, or a returning guy like Aidan Hutchinson or (Alex) Anzalone, the expectation is pretty clear," said Christian Booher on the latest Lone Wolves podcast. "This team doesn’t just want to get back to the playoffs, they want to get all the way to the Super Bowl and hoist that Lombardi Trophy. It’s been, I don’t know, maybe refreshing is the right word, to hear the Lions so openly talk about that.
"This is year four for me doing this, it’s just different," Booher commented further. "The vibe is just different over there in Allen Park. And to me, that’s just signaling what’s to come. The thing about Dan Campbell is that he’s not going to let these guys sell themselves short at all and for that reason, it’s hard to not be optimistic about the direction of the Lions. This spring offered a really interesting first taste of what it could be down the line.”
The latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast dissects the offseason and reviews the main takeaways, while examining how the roster has been transformed since the 2021 season.
