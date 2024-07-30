Cominsky Suffers Torn MCL, Out Indefinitely
The Detroit Lions have lost a key part of their defensive line rotation over the last two seasons for the foreseeable future.
On Tuesday, reports indicated that defensive end John Cominsky suffered a torn MCL. The veteran defender was carted off the field during practice in the morning after appearing to get rolled up on in a team drill.
The initial diagnosis states that Cominsky is out indefinitely. Reports indicated that there is a chance he could return for the postseason.
Cominsky has played in 30 games over the last two seasons for the Lions, logging 66 tackles and six sacks in that span. He has been a staple in Detroit's defense defending the run.
The veteran began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent three seasons before being waived prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. He landed in Detroit, where he has become a big part of the defensive end rotation.
Originally coming to Detroit on a one-year deal, Cominsky re-signed for two more seasons ahead of the 2023 campaign.
With Cominsky sidelined, the Lions will have to rely on other options at the position to fill his void. Such options include Josh Paschal, Mathieu Betts and Marcus Davenport, while the Lions could also get creative in using defensive tackles such as Levi Onwuzurike or Mekhi Wingo on the end.
Detroit has joint practices scheduled next week with the New York Giants. Before the two teams meet in their respective preseason openers on Thursday, Aug. 8, they will square off at the Giants' practice facility for joint practices on Aug. 5 and 6.