Trio of Former Lions Kickers Released
The Detroit Lions' kicking competition took a hit when Michael Badgley suffered a season-ending torn hamstring early in training camp.
With Badgley out, only Jake Bates remains currently on roster at the position. While the Lions have yet to add another piece, they did work out four players at the position last week. Within the last two days, even more options have become available.
General manager Brad Holmes said it was "a possibility" that the Lions would add a kicker to compete with Bates, though the team was using the opportunity to get a thorough evaluation of his skill set in practice.
Three former Lions kickers have been released since Monday. Though two of the options have not kicked in an NFL game to this point, all three have been with the organization in various stages over the past calendar year.
John Parker Romo was released by the Vikings and Riley Patterson was released by the Jaguars on Monday. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers cut ties with James Turner. All three could be possibilities to return to Detroit to compete with Bates.
Romo and Patterson coincidentally were competing for the Lions' kicking job in training camp last season, with Patterson ultimately winning the job. Patterson kicked for the Lions for the first 13 games of the season before being beat out by Badgley, who was on the practice squad.
Patterson has kicked for the Lions in two separate stints, with the first coming across seven games in 2021. He kicked for the Jaguars in 2022, then was acquired back by the Lions via trade prior to the start of camp in 2023.
Turner, meanwhile, was signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent in April to compete with Badgley. He was waived at the conclusion of the spring workouts when the team signed Bates.
Madden ratings revealed for running backs, defensive tackles
Continuing with the launch of player ratings, EA Sports revealed the marks for players at the running back and defensive tackle positions Tuesday. This follows the unveiling of wide receivers and safeties on Monday.
The Lions' highest-rated player revealed Tuesday is DT DJ Reader, who is an 86 overall. Second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs is rated an 84, one point ahead of backfield counterpart David Montgomery.
Gibbs' speed attribute rating is 94, making him the fourth-fastest player at his position in the game.
Here are the ratings of all Lions' players revealed Tuesday, in order of overall.
DJ Reader -- 86
Jahmyr Gibbs -- 84
David Montgomery -- 83
Alim McNeill -- 80
Levi Onwuzurike -- 71
Mekhi Wingo -- 71
Zonovan Knight -- 70
Craig Reynolds -- 68
Sione Vaki -- 68
Brodric Martin -- 65
Jake Funk -- 65
Jermar Jefferson -- 65
Kyle Peko -- 62