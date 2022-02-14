Skip to main content

Could Matthew Stafford Return to Detroit Lions?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a legacy changing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matthew Stafford finally earned his ring. 

After struggling to be relevant and lacking the respect nationally, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 56. 

“For 12 years that goal wasn’t reached and it tore me up inside, but I knew I could keep playing and try to find a way,’’ Stafford said. “And the fact that we reached that goal today is so special.” 

It was reported prior to the game the Rams are lining up an extension for a quarterback who led them to their first Super Bowl victory since 1999. 

It will be interesting to see what the length of the new contract ends up being. 

Lions fans have adopted the 34-year-old quarterback as their own and have celebrated his four game run through the playoffs. 

One former Lion expressed fans could see Stafford donning a Lions jersey again in the future. 

“It’d be funny if Stafford goes there, finishes out his contract, wins a Super Bowl. We’re done putting all the pieces here in Detroit and then he comes back and finishes the job later on in his career, about 36, 37,” Joique Bell told the Detroit Free Press. “Hey, you never know. Might come back here and pull a LeBron, bring a championship back home.”

Bell did not reveal if his idea was based off of conversations with his former teammate. 

“It’s just wishful thinking. We’ll see what happens," he said. "If he’s still playing at a high level, we’ll see what happens.”

