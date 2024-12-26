Could Shaq Barrett Aid Lions' Defense?
The Detroit Lions' front office has been forced to make several external additions due to a number of injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Among the players Detroit has had to bring in as a result of these injuries include Kwon Alexander, Jonah Williams, Myles Adams, Ezekiel Turner and Jamal Adams. In particular, the linebacker position has been hit hard with Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez all currently on injured reserve.
If Detroit is looking to continue adding pieces, another potential option could hit the market on Thursday, when the Miami Dolphins are expected to waive linebacker Shaq Barrett from the reserve/retired list.
Barrett is in a unique situation, as he has not played in a game this season and would be ineligible to play for the remainder of the year if claimed on waivers.
However, if Barrett clears waivers, he will be able to sign with a team and play for the rest of the year. Barrett initially retired at the beginning of the season, but voiced a desire to return to action later in the year and returned to the Dolphins.
Miami did not activate him for a game and has now made the decision to part ways with him.
“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” said Barrett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, via ESPN. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”
Barrett is an intriguing option, as he is in his 11th NFL season. He played the first five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, beginning in the 2014 season as an undrafted free agent. He was a rotational contributor for the Broncos before signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in 2019.
In his first year with Tampa Bay, Barrett's career took off. He produced a league-leading 19.5 sacks and finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Barrett was franchised-tagged that offseason, and wound up signing a four-year extension prior to the 2021 campaign.
Barrett has logged 400 career tackles, 73 tackles for loss and 59 sacks in his career. His production began to tail off late in his tenure with the Buccaneers, as he totaled 7.5 sacks over the final two seasons with the team. He was released by Tampa Bay in March, and signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this past offseason.
However, he announced that he was retiring from the NFL in July. He remained sidelined until November, when he announced that he was interested in returning.
The best version of Barrett would be a huge asset for Detroit heading into the postseason, as he has the rush ability that Detroit desires from its SAM linebacker position. While his statistical output has tailed off, joining a team deep in a playoff chase could reinvigorate his performance.
If Barrett does in fact clear waivers, he could certainly be an asset for Detroit. The Lions' injury situation has created the need for linebacker depth, and Barrett could fill that void.
Detroit is expecting Alex Anzalone to return in the coming weeks, so reinforcements are coming. However, Barrett brings a unique skill set that would allow him to contribute, even if it is just rotationally.
Ultimately, this decision will boil down to whether the Lions view it necessary to add another edge rushing linebacker to the mix. For Detroit, hosting him for a workout to evaluate where he's at from a physical standpoint is the best course of action.
If he looks capable in the workout, Detroit could proceed how they did with Adams and ink him to a practice squad contract and utilize him as an elevation.