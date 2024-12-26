'Come On, Man': Goff Planning Chat With Purdy Over Lavish Gifts
It must have been nice to be a member of the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line this Christmas.
The reason why: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gifted each of the team’s offensive linemen with a brand-new Toyota truck. Five of the linemen went home with a Toyota Sequoia and four of them received a Toyota Tundra.
Not too shabby of a Christmas present from the third-year passer, who is making a base salary of $985,000 this season as part of his rookie contract.
While providing one’s offensive linemen with gifts has become an annual tradition for the league’s quarterbacks, it’s hard to top what Purdy did for his teammates this Christmas.
If there’s a signal-caller that outdid Purdy this holiday season, though, it has to be Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Burrow gifted each of his offensive linemen with an authentic Japanese samurai sword.
It begs the question: What did Lions franchise quarterback Jared Goff gift his linemen for Christmas? While he didn’t reveal his hand, he offered some words of wisdom for Purdy.
“I got my guys (a) nice package of stuff. We’ll keep it in house. But, it’s nice, (and) I hope they’re happy with it,” Goff expressed on Tuesday’s episode of “Karsch and Anderson” on 97.1 The Ticket. “Yeah, I saw what Purdy did, too, with the trucks, and I thought that was kind of like, ‘Come on, man.’ I might say something to him next week, like, ‘You’ve got to relax with that. I know you’ve got the Toyota deal, but you’re buying everyone $50,000 cars, we’ve got issues.’
“But, it’s hard trying to find something that all 15 of them will like. But, it’s a fun tradition. I love being a part of it. I love getting those guys some stuff, and yeah, it’s cool.”
On Monday night, Goff and Purdy will square off in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game. In the aforementioned playoff tilt, the Lions infamously blew a 24-7 halftime lead, and eventually dropped the contest, 34-31. It was a devastating loss to get past, and one that still motivates Goff and his teammates.
“Every week, you’re trying to find an edge of why it means a little extra,” Goff said. “Obviously, every win means a lot because it does. But, of course, they (the Bears) beat us on the road last year in Chicago, and we wanted to get that one. Like you said, we lost the NFC championship to San Francisco last year in San Francisco, so there will be plenty of motivation there.”
Kickoff for the Lions-49ers Week 17 tilt is set for Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST at Levi’s Stadium.