Dan Campbell Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a Game

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is preparing his team to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Dan Campbell, Detroit’s first year head coach, wowed the football world with his fearless decision making during the Lions’ matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Against a team widely viewed as one of the best in the league, Campbell pulled out all the stops. After scoring on its opening possession, Detroit executed an onside kick. Throughout the game, the Lions twice successfully faked punts.

This no-holds-barred approach, paired with the team’s head coach and his relentless mindset, speaks to the team’s willingness to do anything necessary to win.

“I think that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get a win, within reason,” Campbell said. “We really felt good about those plays. Those were calculated. We had a real good idea the look would be there on really all three of them.”

The coach’s confidence in running these trick plays and attempting risky moves is calculated. Detroit practices these looks throughout the week, giving their first-year leader confidence to call for them in a game.

“When you practice those things against looks you feel really good about getting, and those guys do it all week,” Campbell said. “We just, when is the right time? So when those guys do it, and they execute in practice, it gives me all the faith in the world, like oh, it’s gonna work.”

A main point in Campbell’s brief tenure has been his ability to get players to buy into his system. The confidence is paramount, and the head coach has taken the identity of someone willing to risk everything within reason to get his team its first win.

“We’ll do whatever we have to do to try and win a game, I know that,” Campbell said. “As long as it makes sense, as long as it’s calculated. A calculated risk.”

Comparing Swift to Kamara

Swift, a second year running back, has come into his own as a playmaker despite Detroit’s winless start. The Georgia product leads NFL running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

The young back has drawn comparisons to Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints star who possesses a similar skill set. Campbell worked with Kamara during his time coaching the Saints’ tight ends.

This makes him familiar with how to use a player of this caliber.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Campbell said. “I think he’s one of those, he’s got game changing ability. I do. I do see similarities (to Kamara). They’re similar in that regard in that they can both take a game over. I think they have that ability.”

Campbell sees the two players differently, however, in their speed. While Kamara doesn’t blow players away with his speed, Swift can certainly outrun defenders with a blazing burst.

“There’s these things about them that are very similar,” Campbell said. “But they’re different in the way they do their job. And they’re both very dangerous.”

