Dan Campbell Addresses Claims of Tyrell Crosby

The comments made by former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby sparked a debate over the weekend regarding whether the team had actually changed their culture in regards to the treatment of players.

Speaking with the Detroit Free Press, Crosby expressed that the team incorrectly identified him as a player who did not care about his team, the fans or the City due to his lack of participation in spring football.

As a result, he indicated he would not want to play for the Lions ever again, based on how he was treated by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Detroit's second-year head coach was asked on 97.1 The Ticket Monday morning about Crosby's recent comments.

He expressed he would not be bringing any more attention to the topic and would not likely be addressing the issue with the team.

"My players know that if they've got an issue, they'll come up and talk to me," Campbell told The Ticket. "They know that my door's always open. You can come talk to me in practice if you really believe something's going on. We were big on that here man. It's all about communicating. I've said it from day one, our coaches say it from day one. If you've got a problem and something's on your mind, come talk to us, man. You're not gonna get blasted, we're gonna talk to you."

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker expressed to reporters following the team's first padded practice on Monday that the atmosphere at practice has been the best he has ever seen it in his entire career.

The comments made by Crosby seem to be vastly different than those made by the current roster, who glowingly praise Campbell and the coaching staff.

"We're gonna talk to you like men, we'll tell you exactly what we were thinking, what we were doing," Campbell said. "I don't feel like this is something I need to be proactive about, to be honest with you. So I wish him the best of luck and it's all good, I've got 90 guys out here I've got to get better."