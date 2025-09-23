Lions Upset with Low Blocks on Star Defensive End
The Detroit Lions have reportedly sent film to the NFL regarding an issue with the way NFL teams have been blocking defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions sent video from their first two regular season games against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears of Hutchinson being illegally and intentionally blocked low. As a result, this will be an element of the game to watch throughout Detroit's Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
"The Detroit Lions have taken notice, and they've asked the league office to monitor the plays against Aidan Hutchinson," Schefter said during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. "Not that that will protect him out there, but clearly people have noticed some of the plays, and the Lions want the league office to notice as well."
During Schefter's report, two plays with low blocks from Green Bay tight end John FitzPatrick were highlighted. Additionally, the insider indicated that there is evidence of this from the showdown against the Bears in Week 2.
"He’s coming off the fractured tibia and fibula," Schefter said. "If you watch his performance the first two games of the year, what stands out about that is the fact that it feels like opponents have been going low on him, so much so that the Lions have raised the issue with the league office. If you go back and look at the film from the first game, take a look at how Green Bay is coming at Aidan Hutchinson's legs."
Marcus Spears, a former NFL defensive lineman and current analyst for ESPN, weighed in on the report and indicated that while he's not a fan of the play, he understands the legality of certain methods of blocking star defenders like Hutchinson.
“It’s unfortunate, and obviously, (the complaint) is raised because of the injury that he suffered," Spears said. "Obviously, I’m not a fan of the cut block. I think it should have been banned a long time ago, with game safety. But that is a normal football play. And because of those tight ends, they are not going to try to block you straight up. They are going to try to get you on the ground. It’s taught that way.”
Per NFL rules, low blocks are legal when targeted at a player's legs or below the thigh. These plays are called cut blocks.
However, they become illegal when a player is already engaged with an opposing player high and a different player hits them low. In this case, it would be considered a chop block and a 15-yard penalty against the offense.
Through the season's first two games, Hutchinson has recorded two combined tackles and a sack. He had his first sack of the season in Week 2, taking down Caleb Williams to bring his career total to 29.5 in his fourth season.
Hutchinson was on a historic pace last season, compiling 7.5 sacks before suffering a season-ending injury in the Lions' fifth game of the season. Despite the severe nature of his injury, he has made a full recovery and dominated all throughout training camp.
Detroit's defense faces a tough task on Monday, with Baltimore's quarterback Lamar Jackson being one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the NFL. In addition to his game breaking speed, Jackson has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL this season through two games.
“Just like you guys asked me last week what does (Bears Head Coach) Ben (Johnson) do well, I say everything, what does Lamar do well? Everything," said Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "What does he not do well? Nothing. I mean he could beat you all different ways. Run game, pass game, pass game he could do it in the pocket, out of the pocket. So I mean, it’s why he is who he is, a multi-year MVP in this League and have the utmost respect for this player. He’s a dynamic player in this League and he's hard to prepare for. I’ve gotten lack of sleep this week due to him, so I’ll make sure I’ll let him know that after this game.”
The Lions were able to utilize a fourth-down conversion to open the scoring in Monday's game, taking a 7-0 lead over the Ravens on a short Jahmyr Gibbs rushing touchdown. Baltimore tied the game on the following drive with a 28-yard scoring run by Derrick Henry.