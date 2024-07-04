Dan Campbell Can Become Next Andy Reid
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell has the potential to become the very best head coach in the NFL with more experience and by making minor in-game coaching adjustments.
Chiefs head man Andy Reid is widely respected, and his three Super Bowl victories in Kansas City has cemented his legacy as one of the top coaches to ever put on a headset.
Campbell has the benefit of being a former player and learning under Sean Payton, one of the NFL's top offensive minds.
During a weekly podcast appearance on Crunch Time, the subject of Campbell's aggressiveness and decision-making was explored.
As I explained, “You look at the rest of the team and you realize Dan Campbell is among the best coaches in town, arguably the best based on his knowledge and experience and what he’s got going on. The amount of respect that he has garnered has been amazing."
Detroit's fourth-year head coach has faced criticisms for being ultra-aggressive instead of settling for field goals.
"We’ll see and it’ll be interesting because those will be the big decisions that decipher how we view Dan Campbell moving forward," I explained. "Right now, he’s the toast of the town. Everybody loves him, and he got the team to the NFC Championship game. But the expectation now is to take it a step further. One aspect of what I think the Lions can also get better at is if their head coach manages the game."
Many can point to key decisions not to kick field goals in the second half against the 49ers as costly decisions, which played a factor in why the Lions not advancing to the Super Bowl.
"It’s not a weakness, but he has to also evolve as a head coach and do more," I said. "I don’t lower the expectations for Dan Campbell and say, ‘Congratulations, you got the Lions to the NFC title game.’ I think Dan Campbell, with the right players, the right mix, the right coaching, the right growth himself, can be a coach that can win multiple Super Bowls here in Detroit. He’s got that potential, he’s got that knowledge.
"It’s just, in those split second moments when you’ve got to decide to take the points or not, you’ve got to be right. You’ve got to have it where, you can’t have your football team collapse. You get one. It's okay, it’s your first time. Many people will say, ‘Okay, it’s a young team and they collapsed.’ You can’t do it again. The expectation is, you understand what you’re doing, handle business and deliver what you’re supposed to do. That’s what you’re getting paid for."
If Campbell is able to learn from his first three seasons at the helm, the potential is there to supplant Reid as the top NFL head coach due to his knowledge of the game and his ability to relate to players.
"The expectation is to not be satisfied just with where he’s at," I said. "He’s got to take it to the next level. He can be the next Andy Reid, I legitimately believe it. ... Dan Campbell has all the tools, he has it all, the ability to relate to players, X’s and O’s, knowledge, experience. He’s got it all. I’m hoping he puts it together.”
When new defensive assistant Jim O'Neil spoke to reporters prior to the completion of spring practices, the veteran coach explained why the former NFL tight end sets himself apart as a person.
“I came out here last year and watched two OTAs and Dan didn’t know me and he probably sat down with me and spent 25-to-30 minutes with me on two separate occasions," O'Neil said. "So that right there, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I don’t know if that would happen in any other NFL building. And then when I came out for my interview, we just sat and talked for about four-and-a-half, five hours. It wasn’t necessarily about football, it was more philosophy, about my family. He’s just a guy that you want to work hard for. He’s what works in this league. It’s what you see is what you get. It’s kind of what I’ve been searching for my whole career and I’m glad to be a part of it now.”