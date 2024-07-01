Why Lions Have More 'Duality' on Third Down Than Any NFL Team
One of the pressing questions for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2024 NFL season is whether or not Dan Campbell will continue to be as aggressive on fourth down, or if the team kick more field goals.
NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth expressed on the "Stinking Truth" podcast the popular head coach actually helps his offense on third down by taking some of the pressure off.
Not many believe the former NFL tight end will dial back the aggressiveness, as the team is able to dial up a variety of plays on third down knowing they have another opportunity to move the chains on fourth down.
Schlereth expressed, "I think that’s the way he wants to play.”
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has a myriad of weapons at his disposal this season. With so many mismatches that can be created against opposing defenses, it will be hard-pressed for any team to limit what Detroit can accomplish offensively.
“My guys knowing that the odds are we’re going for it on fourth down, takes the pressure off on third down," Schlereth noted. "They are more, they have more duality on third down than any team in the NFL.”
Stacked roster
Schlereth credited Detroit's front office and Campbell for building a "stacked" roster and for the high energy level when pundits walk into the team's Allen Park practice facility.
"This is a stacked roster," Schlereth expressed. "They start with toughness. Their general manager, Brad Holmes, has done a really good job of putting people in place. I love the Detroit Lions. You walk into that building, the energy in that building is through the roof, and I credit Dan Campbell for that."