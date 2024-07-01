All Lions

Why Lions Have More 'Duality' on Third Down Than Any NFL Team

Dan Campbell's aggressiveness helps Lions on third down.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

One of the pressing questions for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2024 NFL season is whether or not Dan Campbell will continue to be as aggressive on fourth down, or if the team kick more field goals.

NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth expressed on the "Stinking Truth" podcast the popular head coach actually helps his offense on third down by taking some of the pressure off.

Not many believe the former NFL tight end will dial back the aggressiveness, as the team is able to dial up a variety of plays on third down knowing they have another opportunity to move the chains on fourth down.

Schlereth expressed, "I think that’s the way he wants to play.”

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has a myriad of weapons at his disposal this season. With so many mismatches that can be created against opposing defenses, it will be hard-pressed for any team to limit what Detroit can accomplish offensively.

“My guys knowing that the odds are we’re going for it on fourth down, takes the pressure off on third down," Schlereth noted. "They are more, they have more duality on third down than any team in the NFL.”

More: Detroit Lions 2024 Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

Stacked roster

Schlereth credited Detroit's front office and Campbell for building a "stacked" roster and for the high energy level when pundits walk into the team's Allen Park practice facility.

"This is a stacked roster," Schlereth expressed. "They start with toughness. Their general manager, Brad Holmes, has done a really good job of putting people in place. I love the Detroit Lions. You walk into that building, the energy in that building is through the roof, and I credit Dan Campbell for that."

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News