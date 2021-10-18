Dan Campbell Comments on Matthew Stafford: 'Huge Challenge' For Us

Head coach Dan Campbell has yet to do a deep dive on the film of the Los Angeles Rams.

"I haven't watched. I just, I braised over the first half earlier, but I haven't really done a deep dive," Campbell told reporters at his Monday media session.

When the opportunity does present itself, Campbell will discover a football team that is led by a quarterback who has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,838 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford's 9.2 yards per attempt passing is going to present a significant challenge for Detroit's young secondary.

“He’s doing a dang good job out there. They’re an explosive offense. He’s a good quarterback," Campbell said. "They’ve got the best defensive player in the league over there. So, look, this is another tough opponent, as is every week. But look he’s a good quarterback and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

How coaching staff will aid Jared Goff this week

Goff and the Lions' offense are experiencing heaving scrutiny after one of their most abysmal performances against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the focus will be heavily on the reunion with Matthew Stafford, there was another quarterback involved in the blockbuster NFL trade.

Goff started his career with the Rams, and some of his most enjoyable and positive football memories, including playing for the Lombardi Trophy, occurred playing with the Rams organization.

While the emotions may be high for Stafford, the same can very likely be said for Goff.

"Look, he's no different than anybody else as far as the last game. You coach him up on those things and the things he needs to improve in. His reads, the calls -- whatever it may be, you coach him on those to get him better," Campbell said. "As it pertains this week, I think it's really how do we give him the best plan possible to have success. Things that he really, really does well and try to take some of the pressure off of him, per se, going into this week. I would do that with anybody, not just him."

Notes