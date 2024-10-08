Dan Campbell: Controlled Fury Facing Cowboys 'Never Really Leaves'
The Detroit Lions are heading back to AT&T Stadium this weekend to try and avenge a controversial loss to the Cowboys last season.
Recall, officials incorrectly overturned a two-point conversion try, stating the Lions did not properly report an offensive lineman eligible. Jared Goff threw the go-ahead pass to Taylor Decker, but the team was penalized for illegal touching after officials determined that it was Dan Skipper, not Decker, who reported as eligible.
Replays clearly showed Detroit followed protocols and no real evidence indicated the Lions were in violation of NFL rules.
Dan Campbell was asked at his Monday media session if he still had the feeling of "controlled fury," an emotion he expressed following a tough road loss in Dallas.
"Well that never really leaves. But yeah, I'm excited," Campbell told reporters. "I'm excited for this one. And really, look, it's the next one in front of us. It's a conference opponent, and they've had our number for a while. I grew up down there so I have a lot of people there. I think it'll be a special game."
The Cowboys were able to defeat the Steelers on Sunday Night Football with a late fourth-quarter drive led by quarterback Dak Prescott.
"National television, 4 o'clock, that's awesome, early national televised game. But look, they played pretty good last night," Campbell said. "They did what they needed to do to win it. It was a tough environment, conditions in that game. Good defense and what they do on offense, talking about Pittsburgh, was not gonna make it easy. And they found a way to win that game, so we know we've got our hands full."
Growing up in Texas, Detroit's popular head coach had a close look at Pro Football of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin during early adulthood.
"Look, it's no secret, growing up in Texas -- you grow up and you're listening to (Cowboys broadcaster) Brad Sham out on the radio out in the middle of nowhere listening to these games," Campbell said. "So, it was always kind of special in that regard. And then the triplets (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin), that was my teenage years. Growing up, in high school, early college was those guys.
"It's always had this kind of special aura about it," Campbell commented further. "With that being said, once you get in and you start playing against them and coaching against them, that goes away pretty quick. Now you've got to find a way to win those and you're on the other side of it all. So I think it came and went, I guess."