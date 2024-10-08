All Lions

Power Rankings: Lions Face 'Brutal' Schedule Stretch

Lions can't look ahead to Vikings game!

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9). / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand amongst the NFL in the eyes of various publications. Detroit was on their bye week last week and will face the Cowboys on the road in Week 6.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 2nd

Previous rank: 2nd

At the bye, we are finally starting to realize how good the Lions are. A team that is so maddening to play that the opponents they beat are often flattened the week after. A great find via Chris Long

The Athletic

Power ranking: 6th

Previous ranking: 5th

The Lions have managed to settle at sixth in these rankings in part because of their offensive balance. Fantasy football players aren’t big fans of balance. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is the most perplexing case on the team. His average draft position this year was sixth, but he’s currently 25th in points per game (17.12). Detroit’s top two running backs, David Montgomery andJahmyr Gibbs, are basically the same fantasy player (17.38 ppg vs. 17.77 ppg), which cuts into the value of each, and Gibbs was drafted 13th in the preseason.

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 4th

Previous rank: 5th

They come off their bye with a big road game at Dallas against the Cowboys. Here's hoping they worked on their secondary play since they needed it.

Yahoo Sports

Power ranking: 3rd

Previous rank: 4th

The Lions can’t get caught looking ahead. They have what has become a massive game at Minnesota in Week 7, but first is a trip to Dallas. Losing that would put a ton of pressure on them to beat the Vikings a week later.

ESPN

Power ranking: 4th

Previous rank: 4th

After a slow start to his NFL career, stalled by an ACL injury and gambling suspension, the No. 12 overall pick in 2022 is experiencing a breakout season. Through four games, Williams leads the Lions in receiving yards (289) and yards per catch (22.2), and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (two). He's on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, as the Lions are using him as a big-play option next to All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "He's matured and he's worked and he's grinded and he wants it," coach Dan Campbell said.

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 3rd

Previous rank: 4th

You know that things are going well when a team's biggest problem is deciding who gets a game ball after a big win.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was perfect—not one of his 18 pass attempts fell incomplete, and Goff even scored on a touchdown catch. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't give Goff the game ball, which left the coach with some egg on his face while talking to the media.

USA Today

Power ranking: 4th

Previous rank: 4th

Hope you fellas got your rest during the bye. Next up? A brutal five-stretch with road games at Dallas, Minnesota, Green Bay and Houston.

