Amon-Ra St. Brown's Brother Sounds Off on Detroit
The competitive dynamic between Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous is on display weekly for viewers of their popular weekly podcast.
When the siblings have faced off against each other, the following episode is must-watch as the trash talking is usually amped up.
On their latest episode, though, the New Orleans Saints wideout made disparaging remarks about living in the City of Detroit.
"Detroit, no one's going there. I promise you," Equanimeous St. Brown explained on the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast.
St. Brown continued, "I think a lot of people outside of Detroit would agree with me, like, if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country they would not choose Detroit. Hate to say it."
He expressed Detroit is simply a layover for those traveling through Metro Detroit Airport.
"I think a lot of Detroit fans would have something to say to that," Amon-Ra replied in disagreement. "A lot of Detroit fans have something to say about that, they love it up here."
Detroit's talented wideout complimented just how popular summers are in Michigan, as many from around the world visit to enjoy what the State has to offer.
Many have wondered if St. Brown is bitter the Lions did not have interest in signing him this offseason, given he expressed a desire to join Detroit's talented roster.
Additional reading
1.) Power Rankings: Lions Face 'Brutal' Schedule Stretch
2.) Cowboys Know Lions Will Be 'Really Good Test'
3.) Lions 'Not Shocked One Bit' Division Is Strong
4.) 'They Look Good': Branch, Ragnow Return to Lions Practice