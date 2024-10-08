All Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown's Brother Sounds Off on Detroit

Equanimeous St. Brown is not fond of Detroit.

John Maakaron

Former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
Former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The competitive dynamic between Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous is on display weekly for viewers of their popular weekly podcast.

When the siblings have faced off against each other, the following episode is must-watch as the trash talking is usually amped up.

On their latest episode, though, the New Orleans Saints wideout made disparaging remarks about living in the City of Detroit.

"Detroit, no one's going there. I promise you," Equanimeous St. Brown explained on the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast.

St. Brown continued, "I think a lot of people outside of Detroit would agree with me, like, if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country they would not choose Detroit. Hate to say it."

He expressed Detroit is simply a layover for those traveling through Metro Detroit Airport.

"I think a lot of Detroit fans would have something to say to that," Amon-Ra replied in disagreement. "A lot of Detroit fans have something to say about that, they love it up here."

Detroit's talented wideout complimented just how popular summers are in Michigan, as many from around the world visit to enjoy what the State has to offer.

Many have wondered if St. Brown is bitter the Lions did not have interest in signing him this offseason, given he expressed a desire to join Detroit's talented roster.

Additional reading

1.) Power Rankings: Lions Face 'Brutal' Schedule Stretch

2.) Cowboys Know Lions Will Be 'Really Good Test'

3.) Lions 'Not Shocked One Bit' Division Is Strong

4.) 'They Look Good': Branch, Ragnow Return to Lions Practice

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News