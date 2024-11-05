Dan Campbell Gives First Thoughts on Za'Darius Smith Trade
The Detroit Lions have received favorable reviews for making the decision to trade for veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
With a clear need along the defensive line, Detroit has now added a veteran with a significant amount of experience playing in the NFC North.
Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to Dan Miller of Fox 2 Detroit Tuesday, and provided his initial thoughts on the Lions adding the 32-year-old defensive lineman.
“It’s good to get him here. He brings an element of toughness. Smart football player, can set an edge. Can get an edge and rush, close the pocket down," said Campbell. "He’s just a really good complementary piece that I think is gonna work well with our guys.”
Miller, the team's play-by-play voice, shared a simple note written on a notepad.
“See quarterback, hit quarterback. I like that," Campbell said, after seeing the note. "That’ll work. Yes, he does. He provides really a lot. I feel like this guy is a total defensive end, and certainly he can get to the quarterback.”
Quarterback Jared Goff, appearing on his weekly radio interview with the team's flagship radio station, expressed, "It’s exciting. Obviously saw the news this morning that could be coming down the pipe here, and yeah, it’s exciting. I think Brad (Holmes) and those guys have done a great job year after year around this time, making the move or not making the move and being patient. If we’re able to make a move or two today, it’d be great."
