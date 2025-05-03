Dan Campbell Is Going Viral for Uniquely Packing Bean Bag
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is going viral on social media for his efforts to get a giant bean bag into the back of a truck.
On the campus of Michigan State, it was time for coeds to clean out their residences, as the spring semester has come to a close.
Final exams in East Lansing ran from Monday, April 28 until Friday, May 2, 2025.
Campbell was observed with his son trying to pack an oversized bean bag into a truck. When it became quite obvious the bag was far too big to simply leave in the bed of the truck, Campbell was forced to hop in the back and figure out how to pack it safely.
Naturally, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound NFL coach used his strength to push down the bean bag so that it could be transported back home.
The site of a former NFL tight end rolling around the back of a truck had his family laughing. Set to music, the video posted on social media quickly caught fire and has been viewed over a half a million times.
Crunch Time Sports posted, "Dan Campbell trying to get a GIANT bean bag chair in the back of his truck may be the GREATEST video on the internet."
In the past year, Detroit's popular head coach has been increasingly featured on the social media channel of his wife Holly, showcasing his life away from the football field.
Recently, Campbell and his wife attended a sold out AC/DC concert at Ford Field.
Campbell and the Lions resume their preparation for the upcoming season with a scheduled rookie minicamp this upcoming weekend.