All Lions

Dan Campbell Is Going Viral for Uniquely Packing Bean Bag

Latest Dan Campbell video is catching fire on social media.

John Maakaron

Head Coach Dan Campbell stands on stage during the Detroit Lions new uniform reveal event in 2025 at Ford Field
Head Coach Dan Campbell stands on stage during the Detroit Lions new uniform reveal event in 2025 at Ford Field / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is going viral on social media for his efforts to get a giant bean bag into the back of a truck.

On the campus of Michigan State, it was time for coeds to clean out their residences, as the spring semester has come to a close.

Final exams in East Lansing ran from Monday, April 28 until Friday, May 2, 2025.

Campbell was observed with his son trying to pack an oversized bean bag into a truck. When it became quite obvious the bag was far too big to simply leave in the bed of the truck, Campbell was forced to hop in the back and figure out how to pack it safely.

Naturally, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound NFL coach used his strength to push down the bean bag so that it could be transported back home.

The site of a former NFL tight end rolling around the back of a truck had his family laughing. Set to music, the video posted on social media quickly caught fire and has been viewed over a half a million times.

Crunch Time Sports posted, "Dan Campbell trying to get a GIANT bean bag chair in the back of his truck may be the GREATEST video on the internet."

In the past year, Detroit's popular head coach has been increasingly featured on the social media channel of his wife Holly, showcasing his life away from the football field.

Recently, Campbell and his wife attended a sold out AC/DC concert at Ford Field.

Campbell and the Lions resume their preparation for the upcoming season with a scheduled rookie minicamp this upcoming weekend.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News