Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Targeting Wide Receiver

Check out the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup to find out what the Detroit Lions are going to do at No. 7 overall

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Since early March, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith have emerged as the favorites for the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick.

Let’s explore who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Slater is currently being mocked by the following:

USA Today (Nate Davis)

As Davis states,

"Given the state of their rebuild – which is pretty much at square one – and new QB Jared Goff's restructured deal, they're likely out of the QB sweepstakes for now. A receiver certainly makes sense after Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones signed elsewhere. But adding a quality blocker like Slater, who can play anywhere on the O-line, seems to align with new coach Dan Campbell's personality and new OC Anthony Lynn's desire to run the ball – something the Lions have rarely done effectively since Barry Sanders retired."

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is currently being mocked by the following:

Chicago Sun-Times (Jason Lieser), NFL.com (Chad Reuter)

As Reuter writes,

"Parsons should be Dan Campbell's type of player: aggressive, fast and tough, whether chasing down quarterbacks in the pocket or ball-carriers trying to get to the sideline."

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

SI All Lions (Logan Lamorandier), Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), The Pewter Report (Jon Ledyard), Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer), Buccaneers.com (Scott Smith), The Star-Telegram (Clarence Hill Jr.), Cleveland.com (Tim Bielik), Draft Tek, Tankathon

As Lamorandier pens,

"Despite plenty of receiver talent later in the draft, Waddle possesses something that is very rare to find -- true elite speed. Waddle is not the biggest player, which could limit him a bit. But, speed is the name of the game in NFL. Even in his rare contested-catches situations -- because he usually was running away from corners -- he was able to win those 50/50 balls. Waddle's best talents may go to waste with Jared Goff at quarterback, but Waddle’s strengths and talent can’t be ignored. Remember, he outshined Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith when they were both on the field together at the start of the 2020 season."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Tommy Garrett), The Draft Network (Joe Marino), Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Fantasy Pros (Kyle Yates), Pro Football Network (Matthew Valdovinos), NFL Draft Plex (Jason Pruett), NBC Sports Chicago (Glynn Morgan)

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

As Edwards writes,

"I know Detroit has Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman but Ja'Marr Chase might be able to get on the field in 11 personnel. In all seriousness, Chase gives the Lions a player with vastly superior skills to others on the roster at the position."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper), The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs*), Bleacher Report (Kristopher Knox), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli*), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Pro Football Network (Dalton Miller), Pro Football Network (Ryan Gosling); *signifies a trade

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Oregon

Sewell is currently being mocked by the following:

Sports Illustrated MMQB (Albert Breer), SI All Lions (John Maakaron)

Tight end Kyle Pitts, Florida

Pitts is currently being mocked by the following:

Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett) , SI All Lions (Vito Chirco)

