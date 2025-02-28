Lions Plan to Release Jalen Reeves-Maybin
The Detroit Lions are parting ways with one of their captains from the 2024 season.
Detroit plans to release linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins. In doing so, the Lions will create just under $2 million of cap space but take on $2.75M in dead money.
Reeves-Maybin has played for Detroit in two separate stints, most recently re-signing with the team in 2023. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2017 Draft, and remained in Detroit until 2022, when he signed with the Houston Texans.
However, Reeves-Maybin was released by the Texans following the 2022 campaign, and he came back to Detroit on a one-year deal in 2023. After a season in which he emerged as a Pro Bowl and second-team NFLPA All-Pro selection on special teams, he re-signed with the team on a two-year, $7.5 million deal and was named a captain for the 2024 season.
In 2024, he was limited mostly to special teams duty before suffering a neck injury in Week 9 and landing on injured reserve. He returned in Week 17, and became a member of the linebackers rotation due to a number of injuries at the position.
Reeves-Maybin is expected to be released in the midst of potential extensions looming. The 2022 draft class, which features Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph, is extension eligible this offseason. Because all three have had solid starts to their careers, hefty new contracts could await.
The NFL salary cap ballooned once again in 2025, as the official number of $279.2 million was made official Thursday.