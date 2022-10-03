Campbell on Goff's Pick-Six: 'You Take That Away, We Win This Game'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell may have been attempting to shield his defense by pointing out the impact of the pick-six interception to start the second half against the Seattle Seahawks.
When asked how his league-worst defense could be challenged to improve and perform better, the second-year head coach's response was slightly telling.
“Right now, the answer is to, look, we’ve got to clean. Obviously clean up there. And I look at everything with (Aaron Glenn) AG. We’ll look at everything we need to," Campbell said. "To the scheme, to our personnel, and we’ll find the best fit and whatever we feel like’s going to give us the best chance and the best chance in three or four weeks too. If that’s a young player, it’s a young player.
"But, we’ve got to outscore them. Honestly, there again, is -- as messy as some of it was early, offensively we can’t -- you can’t be that way when you get in this type of game," Campbell continued. "The offense is, that’s where this game went. It was high scoring, and so we have to outscore them. If you make a mistake, it can’t be for seven points.”
Recommended Lions Articles
Pete Carroll: 'Gosh, I’ve Never Seen It Like That'
Pete Carroll praises T.J. Hockenson, feels bad for the amount of injuries the Lions dealt with Sunday.
Snap Counts: Lions-Seahawks
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Seattle Seahawks.
What They're Saying: 'I Just Don't Feel Our Swagger'
Here is what the Detroit Lions said following their third loss of the 2022 NFL season.
While there may be some acknowledgement of the struggles of the defense, knowing the team is inexperienced in certain areas and willing to play younger talent, Campbell obviously is likely highlighting the area of the offense that did not succeed.
But, maybe on this occasion, after the team's offense has proved to be among the highest scoring units in the league, it would have behooved the coach to not point out a wart that emerged.
"We spotted them seven. So, you take that away, we win this game.”