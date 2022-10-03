The Detroit Lions injury situation heading into Week 4 was a challenge, as the team were without a significant amount of offensive weapons.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was able to put aside a slow start to his season and performed a very high level.

The fourth-year pro was able to secure eight receptions for 179 and two touchdowns, including a career high 81-yard reception in the Lions 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.

Hockenson's performance caught the attention of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who also commented on the Lions' injury situation.

"Yeah, he had a huge day," Carroll said postgame. "They did a great job with all the guys they had banged up. To find him so much and be so effective with him was really an excellent job on their part. I mean, I really feel bad. They had so many guys get hurt today. Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that. Just unfortunate for Coach. And they already had some guys hurt, so hopefully those guys can bounce back.”

Against the Seahawks, Amani Oruwariye, Quintez Cephus and Malcolm Rodriguez each left the game for a spell.

While Cephus did not return, Oruwariye and Rodriguez were able to finish the gamy.

“Well, Amani came back and Rodrigo," Dan Campbell said. "We’ll see tomorrow how they were. But that’s usually a good sign they were able to come back. And Cephus, I’m not sure. He could be a little longer, but I don’t know what that is. I don’t know how bad that is yet.”

Campbell will address the media on Monday and could provide further injury updates.