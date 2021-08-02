For Detroit Lions, It's Time to Find Out 'Who's Who'

With the Detroit Lions set to have their first padded practice Tuesday, the focus is shifting.

Where the first week is designed to get players loose and to plant the seeds of the playbook, it’s full speed ahead once the players are padded up.

“This is where you really find out what’s what,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “Tomorrow, because there’s really three cycles to it. It’s what we’re in now, and what we have been is the acclimation, which is what you guys have heard me call the pajama warriors. And then, you’ll have pads.”

Campbell outlined what his plans were for training camp and where the Lions stand heading into fully-padded practices.

“It’s like first day, maybe first two days of pads, there will be some guys that’ll show up,” Campbell said. “And then, once you get into the grind of it and you hit the second week and you get about four-five days of pads. Now, you’ll find out who’s who.”

He also said there is a clear difference in terms of performance and who shows up when the pads come on.

“Ultimately, it does change,” Campbell said. “This is where you find out who’s who and we get into the physical side of this. This is where you start to condition the body for the season. Because we’re not gonna be able to do this during the season. So, if we don’t do it now, if you don’t condition the body for the pounding, it’s gonna take for a 17-week period. And hopefully, more than that, then, you’re in trouble.”

Update on second-year offensive linemen

As the Lions continue to bolster their offensive line, a focus will be placed on the development of their two OL draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. In Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg, the Lions have two projects heading into their second seasons.

Jackson started all 16 games as a rookie, playing at left guard. He’s projected to stay there and be a part of the team’s long-term future.

“Jonah’s one of a handful of guys who’s been here since I got the job,” Campbell said. “(He’s) been in this building, working. I bring that up, because I’ve seen him since February. At least seeing him around, knowing what he’s doing.”

Campbell has mentioned in past press conferences his belief in the jump that players can make from their first to second years. Jackson appears to be a candidate to do just that.

“I already know what he’s all about,” Campbell said. “I know the work that he’s put in, and I know what his body is able to put out. We’ve had our eyes on him, and he’s a workaholic. He’s hungry, and he’s smart. And, I tell you what, he’s a leader. It may take a second to show it, but this kid is cut from the right cloth.”

For Stenberg, the 2020 campaign wasn’t as successful. He played in just two games, and did not see any time on the offensive line.

“This week’s gonna say a lot, it’s gonna tell a lot about Logan,” Campbell said. “We like what’s in there. We like his ability. He’s somebody who we feel like, look he’s a pup. He just is, he’s such a young buck right now. Look, he’s got a lot of room to grow, but he’s also got a ways to go, too. That’s the reality of it.”

When Stenberg was drafted, he was touted as a mean lineman who dominates the line of scrimmage with ruthless intensity. However, the time to show that is now – as the leash may be shortening.

“How quickly can he develop and get better?”, Campbell said. “And he’s getting better, but man it’s gotta come. And these pads are where it’s gonna start for him. Like man, we need to see him be able to drop his weight and get under guys, get movement. And so, this will be a huge week for him.”

Amani Oruwariye ‘Quietly Getting Better’

Jeff Okudah will get most of the headlines heading into the season, as many wonder how he’ll rebound from his struggles as a rookie. Yet, his cornerback counterpart Amani Oruwariye has been quietly impressing Campbell and his staff.

“Okudah gets a lot of attention from where he was drafted and the talent level and all those things. And, he is improving,” Campbell said. “But, Amani is just quietly getting better over there and doing his job. I’ve been encouraged with him. He’s a great kid, too, man.”

Oruwariye is just a year ahead of Okudah in terms of development, as he was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. For his career, he’s played in 25 games with 17 starts, while intercepting three passes.

With the Lions opting to address other needs, such as at safety and linebacker, there is an expectation that Oruwariye and Okudah will produce as starters. Mike Ford and the recently acquired Corn Elder are battling for the slot corner position.

Per Pro Football Focus, Oruwariye finished the 2020 season with a coverage grade of 51.2. That mark includes a showing against Carolina that earned him a 92.6 mark, but also a rough game against Tennessee during which he was graded out at 30.0.

Development is key in the Lions’ secondary, and Oruwariye will be a big part of it.

“He’s a football junkie,” Campbell said. “He’s learning, he’s growing. You can see his confidence. He understands his own ability, what he can do, what he’s gotta be careful doing, what he’s gonna get away with. But, he’s growing, too. Trust me. I’m excited about what he’s gonna look like now that we’re going into pads.”