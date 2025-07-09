Dan Campbell Speech Ahead of Week 14 Packers Game Is Turning Heads
The Detroit Lions were dealing with a myriad of defensive injuries ahead of their Week 14 contest against the Green Bay Packers that took place on Thursday Night Football.
The 2024 season proved to be challenging, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell was able to keep the ship afloat with a direct, honest approach about the roster needed to accomplish on a weekly basis.
Ahead of the game against the Packers, the popular head coach delivered one of his best speeches, letting the team know the offensive game plan was going to include a number of fourth-down calls.
During the second season of the "Quarterback" Netflix docuseries, cameras filmed the aggressive mindset Campbell went into a key division game with.
“I want to tell you how this is gonna go down. Offense, we are going to put f*****g everything on your f*****g ass," Campbell said. "Just telling you right now, you (points at Jared Goff), you’ve got to show up. You’ve got to show up in a big way. The way we play ball, we’re f*****g going. We are going four downs all the way up and down the field. As long as it’s not fourth-and-f*****g 20, you understand, we are f*****g going. And we will just f*****g march down this field, and it is going to be so f*****g glorious, gentlemen.”
The next scene shifts to pregame, where the former NFL tight end tells Goff it would be one of the career games he would never forget.
Detroit went on to defeat the Packers, 34-31, with one of many fourth-down decisions going the Lions way.
Campbell decided to keep the offense on the field on a fourth-and-1 at the Green Bay 21-yard line with 43 seconds left and the game tied.
David Montgomery earned a first down, rushing for a 7-yard gain that setup Jake Bates for the game-winning field goal.