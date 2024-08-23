'He Hasn't Missed': Dan Campbell Says Lions GM Has Unique Skill
The Detroit Lions will have some very difficult decisions to make, following the team's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With the roster drastically improved, the team realistically only has five to six open roster spots.
Among the many challenges teams face when constructing their initial 53-man roster is deciding if a player gets waived, would they likely get claimed by another NFL team.
Several position groups present unique dilemmas for the Lions' coaching staff. For instance, the defensive end position could have multiple players capable of contributing not make the final roster, such as Mitchell Agude and Mathieu Betts. James Houston is another player some speculate could be a surprise cut.
At wide receiver, Kaden Davis, Isaiah Williams and Daurice Fountain are among players who have showed flashes but not as much consistency to warrant a roster spot confidently. The offensive line depth could also take a hit, as players such as Kayode Awosika and Michael Niese could miss out on a spot.
Though the Lions would likely try to bring these players back on their practice squad, several of them are candidates to be claimed by other teams.
Detroit's fourth-year head coach expressed, when asked how he evaluates whether a player can make it to the practice squad or be claimed by another team, he relies on the expertise and keen sense of the team's general manager.
“I'll be honest with you, I lean on Brad (Holmes) for that, Campbell said. "That is 100 percent, I just go to him and I say, ‘What do you think?’ And ‘Old wise one, you let me know, because I have no idea,’ and he has not missed yet," Campbell expressed. "When he's told me something, and going on four years, he hasn't missed. So, I have a lot of trust in what Brad says. So, that's where, for me, that's where I turn, and we’ll go from there.”
The coaching staff is constantly wrestling with what is best for the roster.
Campbell explained, "Is potentially one of those linemen more important than one of these safeties, depth safety, or does it come down to a fullback, tight end? So, we're constantly playing that. I know you guys are playing the numbers game. We're playing it all too. 'What's the best roster? Can one guy handle two spots, or is it worth keeping all three of them?' We're in the middle of it, and I think it's going to sort itself out by the time we get through Pittsburgh.”
