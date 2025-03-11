Detroit Lions Re-Sign OL Dan Skipper
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper.
According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old is returning to Motown after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.
In 17 games last season, including five starts, Skipper played 323 offensive snaps. He recorded a PFF offensive grade of 55.2 (71st). His pass blocking grade was 57.6 and run blocking was 49.5.
After a solid training camp, the Lions coaching staff trusted the popular lineman with the backup offensive tackle role.
“He earned that spot," said head coach Dan Campbell. "And I felt like this year in camp was the best that he has performed, the best that he has played since he’s been in the league, since I’ve been around him. That’s a credit to him. It’s not like he just walked in the door. I mean, he’s had to battle and he’s been at different teams.”
Over the course of the last two seasons, Skipper has become one of the most popular players on the roster.
In 2023, officials incorrectly called a penalty on the Lions against the Cowboys for illegal touching. Taylor Decker was seen reporting as eligible on film, but Skipper was announced to the crowd as being eligible.
Now, every time the public address announcer reports No. 70 as eligible, the home crowd at Ford Field erupts in cheers.
Another part of Skipper's appeal is his grittiness and willingness to overcome adversity. His roster spot has been in question in the past, but now is a solid role player on Dan Campbell's squad.
"Every team needs someone who will push the envelope a little bit, try to get more out of guys," Skipper expressed. "In the first couple years, I think part of my job was like, we need some intensity."