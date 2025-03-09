Roundtable: Dream Lions Free Agency Scenarios
1.) The Lions have started to sign their own free agents. What is your reaction to Holmes’ early signings?
Christian Booher: Nothing surprising so far from Lions general manager Brad Holmes. He’s been committed to drafting and developing, so Derrick Barnes’ new contract was not surprising. Barnes suffered a knee injury that cost him most of the year, but he can be a valuable piece of the defense for 2025 and beyond. The decision to bring back Marcus Davenport is interesting, as I believe he could be a solid rotational player. However, that move cannot be the only one the team makes at the EDGE rusher position.
Vito Chirco: I don’t believe the signings of Derrick Barnes and Marcus Davenport move the needle at all. I can see why the Lions brought back Barnes, a 2021 draft pick of the organization. I think he will continue to be a valuable asset for Detroit at linebacker. However, it’s much harder to project the value that Davenport will bring at EDGE. Sure, the Lions need to prioritize upgrading their pass-rush unit this offseason. I just don’t know how reliable Davenport will be, since he’s only played in a total of six games the past two seasons.
2.) It is very likely that Carlton Davis is not returning. Can the Lions replace him with a free agent?
Booher: The Lions can absolutely replace Carlton Davis with a free agent. However, he may not fit as well as Davis did within the defense. With the Lions’ man coverage emphasis, players who play as physical and as tough as Davis are hard to find.
Chirco: Yes. While Davis was a tremendous fit inside the Lions’ locker room and was definitely the team’s best corner in 2024, he can certainly be replaced. And if Detroit opts to go the free-agency route, I think both the Jets’ D.J. Reed and the Vikings’ Byron Murphy Jr. would be solid targets. Reed and Murphy would each be suitable replacements for Davis.
3.) Who do you think will be the first external signing for the Lions in free agency?
Booher: I think the first move for the Lions will be a smaller one. Whether it’s a rotational defensive tackle or maybe a depth piece on offense, I don’t see the Lions making a big splash in free agency right away. Holmes could surprise the masses by making a big signing, but I’m not certain that it happens at this stage.
Chirco: I’m going to say EDGE defender Chase Young. I think Brad Holmes will be attracted to him because of the need at the position, plus Young’s youth and pass-rush productivity since entering the league in 2020. He’ll be just 26 entering the 2025 campaign, and has posted a total of 22 sacks in five NFL seasons. He also amassed a staggering 47 quarterback hurries and 66 total pressures in 2024 alone. He’d be a solid rotational EDGE in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.
4.) What player on offense do you want added to Detroit’s roster?
Booher: I’d like to see the Lions add veteran competition for the offensive line in the event that Kevin Zeitler doesn’t return. Christian Mahogany was solid last season in his limited opportunities, but it’s still uncertain whether or not he can keep that performance up over the course of a full season. As a result, if Zeitler departs, then the Lions should make sure they have veteran insurance on the roster.
Chirco: A dream scenario would be the Lions adding wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has been a model of consistency through his first eight NFL seasons. He’d give the Lions a trio of receivers (him, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams) that would be on par with any organization’s top three receivers. However, I don’t see Detroit going after the 29-year-old.
A more realistic scenario is Detroit inking a contract with offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. Becton, the No. 11 overall pick of the Jets in 2020, resurrected his career in Philadelphia, and would be a serviceable replacement for Kevin Zeitler (if Zeitler were to sign with another team this offseason).
5.) Who is a player you don’t want the Lions to sign?
Booher: I think the Lions have done what they needed to do at the linebacker position in the early stages of free agency, bringing back multiple players at the position. With the players already under contract, this gives them a solid stable of veteran talent. As a result, they can wait until the NFL Draft to potentially add more talent at the position, which means they can stay away from adding another linebacker in free agency.
Chirco: EDGE Haason Reddick. Sure, the Lions could use more help at EDGE even after retaining Marcus Davenport. Yet, I’d still rather the Lions steer clear of Reddick, who had a rough stint with the Jets this past season. He had an elongated absence from the Jets to start the 2024 campaign, and then wasn’t very productive in the 10 games he played. He recorded just one sack, amassing a career-worst Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 52.9. He also earned a PFF overall mark of just 53.5.