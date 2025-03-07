Lions 2025 Free Agency Tracker
With the start of free agency, a new league year is beginning in the NFL.
The Detroit Lions are eager to reach their lofty goals after a disappointing end to the 2024 season. As a result, free agency offers general manager Brad Holmes an opportunity to stock up on talent as the team looks to compete for a championship.
Detroit has several key players set to be free agents, and the team has already agreed to a deal to keep one of them with the team. Linebacker Derrick Barnes inked a three-year, $25.5 million contract to remain with the organization and avoid free agency.
Here is your place to find and follow along with each move the Lions make throughout the 2025 season, starting with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday.
Rumors
Additions
Lions released
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Lions traded
Lions free agents
Re-signed
CB Morice Norris — One-year contract.
OL Netane Muti — One-year contract.
LB Derrick Barnes — Three-year, $25.5 million contract with $16 million guaranteed.
LB Anthony Pittman — One-year contract.
LB Ezekiel Turner — One-year contract.
RFA tender applied
Signed elsewhere
WR Maurice Alexander — Signed with Chicago Bears.
TE James Mitchell — Signed with Carolina Panthers.
Not yet signed
QB Teddy Bridgewater
RB Craig Reynolds
WR Allen Robinson
TE Shane Zylstra
OT Connor Galvin
OT Dan Skipper
OG Michael Neise
OG Kayode Awosika
OG Kevin Zeitler
DL Myles Adams
DL Jonah Williams
DL Levi Onwuzurike
DL John Cominsky
DE Mitchell Agude
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
DE Pat O’Connor
DE Marcus Davenport
LB Ben Niemann
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
CB Carlton Davis
CB Kindle Vildor
CB Emmanuel Moseley
CB Khalil Dorsey
K Michael Badgley
Exclusive rights free agents
OT Connor Galvin — Lions will not tender Galvin an exclusive rights free agent contract.
DE Mitchell Agude —
Futures contract signings
QB Jake Fromm
WR Tom Kennedy
WR Ronnie Bell
OL Jamarco Jones
OL Kingsley Eguakun
DT Chris Smith
DE Isaac Ukwu
LB Abraham Beauplan
LB DaRon Gilbert
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
S Loren Strickland
S Erick Hallett