Report: D'Andre Swift Will Be Used in 'Limited Role' against Packers

The Detroit Lions will have the services of running back D'Andre Swift against the Green Bay Packers.

Swift was listed as questionable in the team's final injury report ahead of the Lions Week 9 divisional matchup against the Packers.

According to ESPN, the speedy running back is expected to suit up and play at Ford Field, but will be used in a "limited role".

"Definitely. We expect more, it’s a process man," running backs coach Duce Staley said, when asked if the coaching staff expected more from Swift this week. "You look back to last week of course, getting out there, getting going, getting back, feeling good. Trying to get some routes under his belt. Trying to get some of those runs under his belt. And he’s -- he’s trending in the right way. So, once again we’ll continue to add on to it and move forward.”

Against the Dolphins, Swift saw five carries for a total of six yards and was clearly used in a limited role.

This season, Swift has been battling shoulder and ankle injuries.

"There again, he’s had off -- been down four weeks until last week, and so just getting him back in to practice, just because he does more things last week, and then he goes in a game, it’s not a lot. We’re trying to work him back here," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Wherever he can go, we’re going to let him go, but the plan is to get him in the game and see where he’s at.”