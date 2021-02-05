Why D'Andre Swift Will Become Focal Point of Lions' Offense

Read more why running back D'Andre Swift is ready to have a breakout second season for the Detroit Lions.

With a new head coach and regime looking to establish a new culture, the Detroit Lions may finally be ready to play football the right way.

Dan Campbell is tasked with instilling confidence for a roster of players that have typically walked off of the football field on the wrong side of the final score.

“If nothing else happens, those players will be better next year than they were last year. That’s the starting point," Campbell told MLive last weekend.

One of those players that should be able to take a significant leap forward is running back D'Andre Swift.

With a new quarterback in the fold and new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn taking over the offense, the Lions are hoping to finally install a rushing attack that can be more effective than the prior regime.

"I thought it was a solid rookie campaign," Barry Sanders said via the Lions team website. "Couple 100-yard games. I think he showed he adjusted well to the NFL game and NFL speed. You would think he would figure into any plans going forward and maybe establish himself as the guy."

In his rookie campaign, Swift rushed for 521 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was also able to establish himself as a receiving option, as he secured 46 receptions for 357 yards and two scores.

Even though his NFL career got off to an auspicious start, dropping the potentially game-winning touchdown in his debut against Chicago, Swift said the error made him a better player.

"That play definitely made me better," Swift explained to Good Morning Football in an interview this week. "Just getting back to the fundamentals first and foremost. Catching balls after practice, getting with quarterbacks and getting that chemistry better.

"I normally don't drop passes like that, so I knew that wasn't me. Just getting that confidence back and once I started to play more I got a little more comfortable and I did things to prevent that situation again."

Detroit is hoping that several of their young players take the leap forward in 2021, starting with their talented 2020 second-round NFL draft pick.

