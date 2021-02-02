David Carr Discusses Jared Goff's 'Inconsistency'

Read more on what David Carr and Brian Billick of NFL Network felt about the Lions and Rams trade.

Speaking during a NFL Network media session on Tuesday, former Ravens head coach Brian Billick and NFL analyst David Carr weighed in on the trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

Both agreed that the trade was positive for both teams and shared their impressions of both starting quarterbacks involved in the trade.

"Good swap," Billick said. "I can see Stafford being a 500-550 throw guy. I think it is going to be fun to watch."

He added, "Jared Goff. We know he can play. This guy been to a Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see what they wrap around him because Detroit has a lot of work to do. They are going to have to build some things around him. It gives him an opportunity to start fresh with a team so that's got to be exciting for him."

As a former NFL quarterback who played for the Texans, Giants and 49ers, Carr expressed that a coach like Sean McVay must have felt extreme frustration to play in a big game like the Super Bowl and only score three points.

"Regardless of maybe some of the issues that he might have had with Sean and running their offense, maybe his inconsistency. He would be excellent some days. He would be almost an 80% completion guy. Just look over the course of this last year. Look at his completion percentage alone. It would go 45, 50, 80, back to 62, up to 73. It was kind of all over the map."

Carr complemented Goff's ability to make throws in the intermediate range and noted that Detroit is gaining a fine quarterback.

Schematically, he felt Goff may have been 'overloaded' in Los Angeles. It will certainly be incumbent on new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and the offensive coaching staff to tailor a system that can highlight Goff's strengths, otherwise similar results may occur out on the football field.

