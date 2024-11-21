David Montgomery Compared to All-Time Great Running Backs
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is a tough, physical running back that has fit in perfectly in Ben Johnson's offense.
Dan Campbell expressed during his Wednesday media session that the veteran is a team-first player who reminds him of running backs from the past.
“Man, to me, he’s a throwback. There are throwback principles about him, and I mean that with all due respect. His running style is – it’s rare," said Campbell. "Look, we were watching clips this morning. I think (Texans running back Joe) Mixon at Houston runs really hard in today’s football, too. He’s an aggressive style, but I think David is just different and he’s downhill, doesn’t give up, first guy, he’s not going to let him tackle him, continues to churn his legs, and just violent, violent, never give up, never going down."
Montgomery is regularly shedding tackles, and is a player the Lions' offensive line enjoys blocking for.
"When I watch him, it just reminds me of some of the great ones, man, back in the heyday. I mean, they just – they don’t go down," said Campbell. "So, freaking (former Hall of Fame back) Earl Campbell, man, Earl Campbell ran like crazy, (former Hall of Fame back) Walter Payton ran like crazy and would not go down. So, anyway, I think he’s rare. I think we’re fortunate to have him.
"And I can tell you this, the O-line loves blocking for that guy, and anybody that plays with him, I mean, you want to talk about inspiring? That inspires you to want to block.”