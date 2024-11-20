Jared Goff: Our Division Is No Cakewalk
The Detroit Lions have put themselves in position again to win the NFC North, opening the 2024 season with just one loss in their first 10 games.
Though that would normally allow them to coast to a division title, it's clear the other teams in the division will not go away quietly.
As it stands, the Lions have a one-game lead over the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings, and the Green Bay Packers are also still lurking with a 7-3 record. Because of this, quarterback Jared Goff will have to continue playing at a high level to fight off the other teams pursuing a division championship.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, the veteran signal-caller discussed the teams in the division still being in contention and working to improve as a team, despite the team's record being 9-1.
"We’re certainly aware of it. We know what’s going on and that those teams are right there on us, and we may have to win all of them to secure that spot. Those are two good teams, and so is Chicago even though they’re in fourth. They’re a hell of a team, too," said Goff. "We’ll have our hands full with them, we certainly did last year. Our division is no cakewalk and every game is a tough one."
Detroit is the team all in the division are chasing as the reigning champion. To this point, Dan Campbell's team has been able to take care of business in their showdowns with Minnesota and Green Bay, notching impressive road wins in both games.
Of Detroit's final seven games, four will be against division opponents. The Lions still have two games against Chicago, one at home against Green Bay and another at home against Minnesota. Their two non-divisional games will both be tough tests, with a showdown against Buffalo and an NFC Championship rematch against San Francisco still awaiting them.
Goff has been a major factor in Detroit's strong start, throwing for 2,492 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the first 10 games. A five-interception game against Houston is the only major blemish on an otherwise elite start.
Prior to that game against Houston, Goff had been on record pace with his completion percentage. In fact, he hit the milestone of 400 passing yards, four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating for the second time in his career against Jacksonville. In NFL history, there have only been seven such game, and Goff has two of them.
"Every play provides some chances to get better, even if it’s something as simple for me as ball location, or my feet, or my eyes. Every single play there’s going to be something you can find, and the great ones will find ways to get better. The great teams will," Goff explained. "And we’re still in this race to improve that we talk about all the time: how can we keep getting better and better so that by the time the tournament starts, we be at our best?"
