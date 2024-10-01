'Just Let Us Play Ball': Davis Felt Officials on Seahawks Side
The Detroit Lions secondary has been called for a significant amount of pass interference penalties early in the season.
Veteran Carlton Davis III was at one point pleading with officials in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks due to being flagged battling Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. He and Terrion Arnold were both flagged three times in Monday's 42-29 win over the Seahawks.
“I don’t want to get fined, because they are sensitive about this. Honestly, I can’t say what I want to say -- but honestly, I felt as if they were just on the Seahawks’ side today. I don’t know what I did," said Davis. "Maybe I should take them to dinner or something. I don’t know, follow them on Instagram. Today was not my day.
"They were just calling PI’s. Not even grabbing, it’s not even, 'Like oh my gosh.' It was just touch, touch, bang, bang stuff -- which is football, which is battling. And DK is a physical receiver," Davis explained. "That’s gonna happen when you get a physical corner and a physical receiver. You’ve got to let us play ball."
The Lions enjoy playing a physical style of football centered around man coverage, but must find way to continue to play within the rules.
Davis is hoping officials will eventually decide to not throw flags, unless it's a clear grab.
"Just let us play ball. Don't throw the fouls. Unless it's like a grab," said Davis. "Or you can clearly, come on, let us play ball."
With the stakes being high, Davis explained he felt the officials tossing so many flags kept the Seahawks in the game longer than what
"I lost my cool. I did, but it was rightfully so, because I'm not about to, I just can't control it," said Davis. "It's an emotional game, you know what I'm saying? And, you know, the stakes are high. They're driving down the field, and these flags are keeping them in the game. It's extending these drives. So, that's where the passion is coming from. Like come on man. Let us play ball. And if they can't get open, then it is what it is."