Lions' Offense Goes Beast Mode, Seattle Sunk in 42-29 Loss
The Detroit Lions were seeking to end a long losing streak against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Detroit last left the field victorious against the Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2012 season.
For whatever reason, the NFC West squad was previously able to have its way offensively against Detroit's defense.
Both teams entered the Week 4 contest dealing with a myriad of injuries and hoping that players called upon to replace starters could execute at a similar level.
With Detroit investing heavily on revamping its defense this offseason, this year's matchup provided another test for Aaron Glenn and his young group.
After 60 minutes of action, Detroit was able to explode offensively and hold on to a 42-29 win at Ford Field, on the evening Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pride of the Lions.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' Week 4 victory.
Lions' rushing attack delivers
After winning the coin toss, the Lions went three-and-out after deciding to accept the football first.
On Detroit's second offensive possession, a concerted effort was made to run the football with David Montgomery early in the drive.
Jahmyr Gibbs had an explosive 20-yard rush that set up Detroit's offense near the goal line.
Montgomery, who recorded 42 rushing yards on eight carries early in the game, capped off a 12-play, 93-yard touchdown drive with a 1-yard scamper that gave Detroit the early 7-0 lead.
Jack Campbell unloads on DK Metcalf, forces turnover
Seattle's offense made a concerted effort early in the game to get star wideout DK Metcalf involved heavily. This called for plenty of throwing at Carlton Davis, who was matched up with Metcalf.
Linebacker Jack Campbell was able to halt Seattle's second drive, forcing the football loose when delivering a hit to Metcalf.
Davis scooped up the football and scampered 49-yards on the return.
Detroit took advantage and scored three plays later to extend their lead to 14-0. Gibbs walked into the end zone untouched.
St. Brown, LaPorta lead the way in passing attack
After Seattle trimmed the lead to 14-7, Detroit turned to reliable offensive weapons on their next scoring drive.
Goff was able to connect with St. Brown and LaPorta to aid in Detroit's third consecutive touchdown scoring drive that extended their lead to 21-7.
Detroit's talented tight end had his face mask grabbed that tacked on 15 additional yards to a reception.
The offense marched down the field on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by Gibbs' second rushing touchdown of the first half. It marked the seventh occasion both of Detroit's running backs had recorded rushing touchdowns in the same game.
St. Brown would add a receiving touchdown to his statline in the fourth quarter, as he hauled in a third-down pass from Goff to help ice the victory. Goff finished a perfect 18-for-18 through the air, setting an NFL record for most pass attempts in a game without an incompletion.
David Montgomery goes beast mode to start third quarter
To start the second half, the Seahawks were aided by a controversial pass interference call on Davis, who pleaded with officials throughout the first half that Metcalf was consistently pushing off.
Seattle was able to trim Detroit's lead to 21-14 just minutes into the second half.
On Detroit's ensuing possession, Montgomery went beast mode after receiving a toss from Goff. His run after the catch gave the Lions an explosive pass play and put the Lions in Seattle territory.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson again reached into his bag of tricks with Detroit in the red zone.
Detroit extended their lead to 28-14 on a seven-yard touchdown toss from St. Brown to Goff.
Jamo turns on jets, offense comes alive
The Lions' offense hadn't reached the 30-point threshold in their first three games. In fact, they were shutout in the second half against the Cardinals last week. However, those struggles went out the window in the third quarter Monday.
After the Goff touchdown and an ensuing answer from the Seahawks, the offense wasted no time answering. The 29-year-old hit Jameson Williams on a crossing route, who proceeded to leave the rest of the Seahawks' defense in the dust for a 70-yard touchdown.
Monday's game served as a breakthrough for the offense, as they converted in key situations and established their run game early to set up the big plays in the passing game.
Kenneth Walker, quick passing game aid Seahawks keep game competitive
In the second half, Smith got into a groove offensively.
Similar to the Rams, the veteran quarterback released the football quickly, almost negating Detroit's pass-rush entirely.
Walker was able to find the end zone repeatedly, as his return frustrated Detroit's defense.
Glenn's defense had been stout to start the season, but Walker was able to find his way into the end zone with ease, including on a 21-yard scamper that trimmed Detroit's lead to 35-27.