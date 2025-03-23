Defensive Stats Lions Want To Replicate in 2025
The Detroit Lions' defense looks to improve in 2025, coming off of a season where the unit helped give the Lions the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
What was good about the 2024 Lions defense, and how has the unit improved so far this season?
Here are several stats the Lions would like to replicate (or improve upon) in 2025.
61.2% completion percentage, 18 passing touchdowns allowed
The Lions held teams to a 61.2 completion percentage on pass attempts in 2024, second best in the NFL. Additionally, they only allowed 18 passing touchdowns all season, also second best. This came despite the ball being thrown 610 times against them, fourth-most in the NFL.
This season, the Lions lose Carlton Davis (two interceptions, 11 pass breakups), Kindle Vildor (two pass breakups), and Ifeatu Melifonwu (missed most of the year with injury).
The Lions replace these losses with Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox and D.J. Reed. Ya-Sin is a former second-round pick from Temple who recorded two pass breakups in 2024. Maddox added five pass breakups for the Eagles last season.
The big name, however, is Reed. Reed put up 11 pass deflections last season, and “excels at not being noticed," via NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal. Most pundits agreed it was a lateral move or net positive due to the difference in contracts, compared to Davis’s agreement with the Patriots.
In house, the Lions return Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw off of their rookie seasons, as well. There is plenty of room for growth with a full NFL season under their belts. Speaking of rookies, there is the NFL Draft right around the corner for the Lions to improve through, too.
32.5% first-down percentage permitted per pass
In addition to their low completion rate, the Lions only allowed a first down on 32.5% of completions, fourth-best in the league. Reed allows less than 1.1 yards per route ran.
With Ya-Sin and Maddox each joining the fray with veteran experience, the hope would be for the marks to jump into the top two or three for next season.
82.0 passer rating allowed
When playing the Lions, the opposing QB had a passer rating of 82.0 last season. That mark was top in the league. For reference, that is right between the passer ratings of Bryce Young (82.2) and Will Levis (81.4). Both got benched for poor play at points last season.
The Lions will hope to replicate that mark, as it is impossible to beat the top mark in the league.
1,672 rushing yards allowed
The Lions allowed 1,672 yards rushing last year, the fifth-lowest mark. The Lions have re-signed most of their front seven, with the major name gone in the room from last year being Za'Darius Smith.
In free agency, the Lions added Cardinals nose tackle Roy Lopez, who averaged over four tackles for loss through the first four seasons of his career. He was praised by Christian Booher on this site, being called “a big, physical player who can clog up run lanes utilizing his wide frame.”
The Lions have also been heavily linked to several defensive linemen in the NFL Draft, visiting Michigan DT Kenneth Grant at the Combine and bringing in fellow Wolverines EDGE Josaiah Stewart on a top-30 visit.
86 rushing first downs permitted
In the same vein, the Lions only allowed 86 rushing first downs last season, the fourth-fewest in the league. The signing of Lopez takes a burden off of DJ Reader, and also gives the Lions another gap-clogger in crucial third-and-short run situations.
The Lions’ 86 rushing first downs allowed was only four off of being the second fewest in the league in 2024.
10.7% hurry percentage
The Lions had a hurry percentage of 10.7% last season, the second-best mark in the league. In part, this occurred due to Aaron Glenn sending a blitz 34.6% of the time. However, I'd be remiss to not mention Aidan Hutchinson missing the final 12 games after generating 7.5 sacks in 2024.
The Lions look to improve this hurry rate with a healthy Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, who also missed most of 2024 with injury. As mentioned earlier, the Lions have official interest in Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart, who recorded north of 30 sacks over his four years in college.
“What happened last year was crazy,” defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike said after re-signing with Detroit earlier this offseason. “We can all admit that, and it’s (the injuries) not going to happen again. You saw how we were rolling at the beginning of the year. To have all those guys back, everybody side-by-side, we’re going to cause some damage, for sure.”