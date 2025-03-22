One Safety Lions Could Target in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions lost a key depth piece in free agency, as safety Ifeatu Melifonwu signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
As a result, Detroit could be targeting a replacement in the draft at the position. General manager Brad Holmes has already drafted two solid players in his tenure, with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both working out nicely early in their respective careers.
Now, the Lions could be looking to add even more young talent at safety in 2025.
Here is a collection of safeties the Lions could target in every round of the NFL draft.
First round
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Emmanwori lit it up at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, showcasing the explosiveness that has led him into the conversation of being a first-round pick. With a 4.38 40-yard dash, an 11-foot-6 broad jump and 43-inch vertical, he has all the physical traits to be productive at the NFL level.
Where the evaluation gets tricky for Emmanwori is the fact that he has struggled at points to play in the box. He's a solid fit for the Lions because of his athleticism and high ceiling, but will need to continue developing as a run defender to reach that ceiling.
Second round
Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Winston is another solid player who may need some development, but he checks the boxes for the Lions as a leader. He has been widely regarded as a solid leader, and was a team captain for the Nittany Lions.
The Penn State product is coming off a season-ending injury, but there don't seem to be concerns about that affecting him at the next level. He's a solid tackler with 90 combined stops in three seasons and that trait should be able to translate to success in the NFL.
Third round
Andrew Mukuba, Texas
After beginning his career with three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba transferred to Texas and had the best season of his collegiate tenure. He had five interceptions and 69 combined tackles for the Longhorns, along with four tackles for loss.
His skills with the ball in the air and instincts give him the ability to make plays on throws down the field, and he has the instincts to stay tight in coverage against tight ends. He has concerns about his long speed on deep routes, but his instincts and ball skills help keep him in phase.
Fourth round
Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Sanker told reporters that he met with the Lions formally at the Combine, and it's not hard to see the fit with him and Kelvin Sheppard's defensive style. He's a willing tackler and plays with plenty of aggression, as he had 273 career combined tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
In coverage, Sanker has sometimes been caught with his eyes in the backfield, which leads to delayed reactions to routes. Developing his anticipation will go a long way towards success in the NFL, but he certainly plays the run the way Detroit desires. As a result, he may be a worthy gamble for the Lions given how well his run defending instincts fit the team.
Fifth round
Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
Bowman is another highly productive player with the ball in the air. At Oklahoma last season, he intercepted 11 passes over the last three years including six in 2023. He's very skilled in coverage and can handle any route working over the top of the defense.
Where Bowman struggles is as a run defender. His missed tackle rate in 2024 was 23.9 percent, indicating that there's room for growth. While this doesn't fit Detroit's style, he's a player worth taking a chance on for his coverage instincts and ability to take the ball away. If he can develop as a tackler, there's potential for him to be a major steal.
Sixth round
Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
Ransaw began his career at Troy before transferring to Tulane for the final year of his collegiate career. He's a player that has risen throughout the pre-draft process, as he had a strong showing at the Combine headlined by a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash.
He doesn't have the elite ball production that others in the class do, but there's plenty of physicality within this player. He spent time playing in the box during college and should be able to translate to a hybrid safety role.
Ransaw's overall body of work doesn't come with eye-popping numbers, but the tape suggests he has what it takes to mix it up with NFL competition both as a run defender and in coverage.
Seventh round
Malachi Moore, Alabama
The Lions have had an affinity for players who played at Alabama during Holmes' tenure as general manager, and Moore could be the latest in that pipeline. He has that desired defensive versatility with experience playing in the box, the slot and over the top as a traditional safety.
Moore was also a two-time captain for the Crimson Tide, demonstrating the desired leadership that the Lions covet. Though he has questions about his long-speed and certain mix-ups that he's had in coverage, he could be a nice developmental piece who would carve out a role on special teams early.