Lions Derrick Barnes Defends Himself: 'Don't Ruin Big Moments'
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes has worked diligently to earn his NFL contract extension. Since being drafted by general manager Brad Holmes in 2021, the former Purdue Boilermakers standout has improved as a player and is a part of the defensive core, along with veteran Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell.
It is not everyday an NFL athlete has a back-and-forth exchange with a critic of a team's decision.
Lukas Klotz, co-host of the daily Crunch Time sports program, posted on social media his instant reaction to the Lions' decision giving Barnes a three-year contract extension.
"This is not a Super Bowl winning move," said Klotz. "The Lions, where do they need to improve the most -- their front seven, the defensive line and the linebackers. Because I know they run a 4-3, but you got to have defensive linemen that can get after the quarterback and linebackers. I think the Detroit Lions needed an upgrade anywhere possible. You don't have to go get a household name, but let's not act like Derrick Barnes is just somebody that we would all lose sleep over, if he signed with another team."
Klotz, along with co-hosts Booner and Jeff Iafrate, have covered the UFL, Detroit sports and create online content locally on social media.
While naturally many supporters defended the team, an online debate ensued between those who agreed with Klotz and those that vehemently opposed the stance.
One commenter, Barnes himself.
"You sound butt hurt my guy," Barnes replied on social media, to the video that has now been seen over 100,000 times. "Maybe you should come tryout for the team if you don’t believe it’s a “Super Bowl winning move."
Related: Vikings Reportedly Make Decision That Helps Lions
Klotz replied, "Not butt hurt, nothing personal like I said I believe you’re a solid LB in this league, and before the signing I said I felt it would be better for both parties to find the greener grass. Obviously I’m not making the cut for any NFL team, but my job is to react and give my opinion, I’m not gonna switch my take after what I said I THINK should happen doesn’t. At the end of the day, I respect you as a player & human, but we aren’t always going to agree. Now go prove me wrong."
The 25-year-old linebacker was part of Holmes' first draft class in 2021. He has started 26 games (51 appearances), recording four sacks, 194 total tackles and eight quarterback hits.
Against the Buccaneers in the postseason back in 2023, Barnes secured the game-winning interception that helped Detroit advance to the NFC Championship game.
"Is your job to react or hide behind social media and criticize players who have bust their ass their whole life to get where they are? Don’t ruin big moments for people bud it’s not a good look," Barnes replied. "To me it’s sounds like you’re hating and you’re too grown for that. Lions Fan? Nah."
This writer acknowledges appearing as a weekly interview guest for the past 16 months on the Crunch Time Sports platform discussing the Lions, Detroit sports and relevant social topics.