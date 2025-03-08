NFC North News: Vikings Reportedly Make Decision That Helps Lions
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly made a decision on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.
According to reports, the NFC North squad is not expected to re-sign the 27-year-old signal-caller. J.J. McCarthy, who was the Vikings' first-round pick in 2024, is expected to return to practice this spring.
Minnesota is still expected to add a veteran to the quarterbacks room and the options include Daniel Jones and/or Aaron Rodgers.
With the Seahawks recently deciding to trade starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders, Darnold could end up playing in the NFC West in 2025.
According to the league's website, "After signing a one-year deal with the Vikings, Darnold authored an incredible comeback story in 2024. The 28-year-old produced career highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (39) and completion percentage (66.2) while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. However, Minnesota's success under Darnold came to a screeching halt in the playoffs as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round as the NFC's No. 2 seed."
Last season, the Vikings remained on the Lions' heels and battled for the division crown all the way up until the final regular season game of the 2024 season.
Detroit was able to defeat Minnesota, 31-9, to secure their second consecutive NFC North division title.
With a new quarterback under center, Detroit's pathway to winning the division again is easier, as Dan Campbell's squad features one of the most established and respected signal-callers in the National Football League.
While Detroit has a new offensive coordinator calling plays, John Morton was instrumental in installing the offense the 30-year quarterback is currently running.
Former Lions quarterback Joey Harrington, speaking at the combine, expressed he does not see Detroit's Super Bowl window closing anytime soon.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever heard anybody say that their Super Bowl window is closed. Maybe I’m not paying enough attention,” Harrington expressed," via MLive. “But when you lose that many guys on defense and you still win 15 games, I think that says something about the type of talent, the type of cohesiveness, the type of coaching that they have. Man, I see no reason why they can’t make another run again. So yeah, I’m not saying the window is closed by any means.”
Darnold is set to officially become a free agent when the new league year starts on March 12.