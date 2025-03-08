All Lions

NFC North News: Vikings Reportedly Make Decision That Helps Lions

Vikings are expected to move on from quarterback that led them to playoffs.

John Maakaron

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly made a decision on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.

According to reports, the NFC North squad is not expected to re-sign the 27-year-old signal-caller. J.J. McCarthy, who was the Vikings' first-round pick in 2024, is expected to return to practice this spring.

Minnesota is still expected to add a veteran to the quarterbacks room and the options include Daniel Jones and/or Aaron Rodgers.

With the Seahawks recently deciding to trade starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders, Darnold could end up playing in the NFC West in 2025.

According to the league's website, "After signing a one-year deal with the Vikings, Darnold authored an incredible comeback story in 2024. The 28-year-old produced career highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (39) and completion percentage (66.2) while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. However, Minnesota's success under Darnold came to a screeching halt in the playoffs as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round as the NFC's No. 2 seed."

Last season, the Vikings remained on the Lions' heels and battled for the division crown all the way up until the final regular season game of the 2024 season.

Detroit was able to defeat Minnesota, 31-9, to secure their second consecutive NFC North division title.

With a new quarterback under center, Detroit's pathway to winning the division again is easier, as Dan Campbell's squad features one of the most established and respected signal-callers in the National Football League.

While Detroit has a new offensive coordinator calling plays, John Morton was instrumental in installing the offense the 30-year quarterback is currently running.

Former Lions quarterback Joey Harrington, speaking at the combine, expressed he does not see Detroit's Super Bowl window closing anytime soon.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever heard anybody say that their Super Bowl window is closed. Maybe I’m not paying enough attention,” Harrington expressed," via MLive. “But when you lose that many guys on defense and you still win 15 games, I think that says something about the type of talent, the type of cohesiveness, the type of coaching that they have. Man, I see no reason why they can’t make another run again. So yeah, I’m not saying the window is closed by any means.”

Darnold is set to officially become a free agent when the new league year starts on March 12.

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

