Detroit Lions' Week 18 Inactive List: Penei Sewell Will Not Suit Up

The Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are three-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (13-3).

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is looking to turn the page this week, after a disappointing performance last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’ll tell you what, I wish this league was a league to where every game you will be at your best. I wish this was a league where every game you can go out there and win every game, but that’s just not how this league is," Glenn explained. "It’s the NFL. And sometimes, games like this happens. I told our guys at halftime, ‘Listen, I’ve been a part of this as a coach and I’ve been a part of this as a player. So, the one thing that we have to do is continue to play hard, continue to play fast, and continue to play physical.’ You always look at these games and wonder, ‘What the hell happened?’ And sometimes, you just get steamrolled. I mean, some teams just have your number that day. To me, that’s how I see it, that’s how I’m looking at it and I’m going forward to the next week.”

Green Bay is expected to play its starters, but it has yet to be determined for just how long.

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 18 inactives:

WR Trinity Benson

QB David Blough

FB Jason Cabinda

DE Jashon Cornell

RB Jermar Jefferson

OT Penei Sewell

OT Dan Skipper

